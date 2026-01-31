Fortis gastroenterologist explains why celebs have ghee on empty stomach: Nourishes gut lining, improves digestion…

Taking to Instagram on January 28, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, explained why many stars have ghee on an empty stomach.

While the consumption of ghee has long been considered healthy within the traditional knowledge system of the subcontinent, it has recently been accepted by many celebrities as well.

According to Healthline , one tablespoon (14 grams) of ghee has 123 calories . The nutrients present in it are listed as follows:

Ghee, or clarified butter, has long been a staple in Indian cuisine. It is an essential ingredient in many savoury and sweet dishes, and is known to elevate even the simplest of dishes with its unique flavour and aroma.

Benefits of having ghee Ghee contains butyric acid, which, Dr Vatsya noted, nourishes the intestines from within, and helps to settle down acidity and bloating while supporting smoother digestion.

Ghee also has key vitamins which are essential for bones and hormones. It also has anti-inflammatory fats, which support joints and body stiffness.

When included in the regular diet in the right quantity, ghee does not lead to weight gain, shared Dr Vatsya. Instead, it stabilises appetite as well as blood sugar levels.

Healthy ghee consumption routine According to Dr Vatsya, consuming one teaspoon of desi ghee with warm water in the morning is a simple, safe, and gut-friendly routine that provides us with all the benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.