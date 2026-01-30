Genetic risk of cancer? Oncologist busts common misconceptions and explains the chances of developing hereditary cancer

If someone has had cancer in the family, there is often fear surrounding it, creating unnecessary anxiety and making one assume that they too are at higher risk. While family history can increase genetic risk, assuming that one will automatically develop cancer just creates a lot of distress and emotional burden. It becomes critical to broaden one's horizon and truly understand what it means to be genetically predisposed, and that it does not, by default, mean a cancer diagnosis.



Dr Randeep Singh, director and senior consultant oncology services, medical oncology, haemato oncology & BMT at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram.



“Genetics is an important contributing factor, but it is often misunderstood and can create unnecessary fear in the absence of proper information," Dr Singh said. Usually, there is a lot of confusion around the topic of genetic cancer risk. It is better to be well-informed rather than get overwhelmed by the misconceptions. Moreover, the oncologist also reminded that genetics is not the sole or dominant cause in most cases, lifestyle factors like habits, diet, environmental exposure, infections, or ageing also play a role.



Genes are inherited, and they play a role in how bodies function, including how the cells grow, divide and repair themselves, and if any defective gene is inherited, then the risk of cancer may run in the family. These are called hereditary or genetically mediated cancers. However, this does not mean cancer is inevitable. So it becomes critical to understand inherited genetic risk as it allows one to take proactive steps in terms of prevention, such as following a healthy lifestyle, going for regular screening and monitoring. When one is informed, fear reduces, and they become focused on prevention.

Chances What are the actual chances of someone with an inherited genetic risk developing cancer? There's a major assumption that heredity plays a dominant role, but in reality, there's more to the story. As per the oncologist, inherited mutations make up only a fraction of cancer cases.



“Only a small proportion of cancers, around five to 15 per cent, are linked to inherited genetic mutations. The majority of cancers occur due to non-genetic causes.” Dr Singh revealed.

This is a big myth buster, recognising that the majority of cancers are not inherited, helps lower the unnecessary worry and anxiety, and instead shifts the focus to modifiable risk factors and regular screening.

The oncologist further shared about the patterns in a family's medical history that help to identify hereditary cancer risks. He elaborated, “Hereditary cancer is suspected when there are cancer cases among first-degree relatives (parents or siblings), multiple other family members affected, or cancer occurring at a younger age, typically before the age of 50.”