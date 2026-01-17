Not just cold milk or a light walk; these 9 yoga asanas can also reduce acidity after overeating
Gassy after overeating? Try these 9 yoga poses to support digestion and reduce the risk of acidity and heartburn.
Ever felt that uncomfortable burning in your chest or heaviness in your stomach after eating too much food? Acidity after overeating is not always about what you eat but it is often about how your body processes it. When digestion slows down, food tends to sit longer in the stomach, leading to bloating, reflux, and that familiar sense of discomfort. While home remedies like drinking cold milk or pacing around the room can help, performing these gentle yoga movements can also help your digestive system reset. Certain yoga poses activate the abdominal area, improve circulation, and calm the nervous system that controls digestion.
9 yoga poses to improve digestion after overeating
Yoga expert Saurabh Bothra, co-founder of Habuild, tells Health Shots that these mindful yoga movements can help stimulate digestion without stressing the body.
1. Seated side bend (Parsva Sukhasana)
This gentle side stretch opens the abdominal area and encourages circulation around the digestive organs. It helps relieve bloating and tightness caused by overeating without compressing the stomach. Follow these steps:
- Sit comfortably in a cross-legged position with the spine upright.
- Place your right hand on the floor beside you.
- Inhale, lift the left arm overhead.
- Exhale and gently bend to the right, keeping the chest open.
- Hold for 5–8 breaths, then switch sides.
2. Seated twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana)
“Twisting massages the abdominal organs and supports bowel movement. It helps release gas and restores digestive rhythm after a heavy meal,” says Bothra. Follow these steps:
- Sit with legs extended forward.
- Bend the right knee and place the foot outside the left thigh.
- Inhale, lengthen the spine.
- Exhale, twist to the right, placing the left elbow outside the right knee.
- Hold for a few breaths, then repeat on the other side.
3. Supine spinal twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)
This reclined twist improves blood circulation while allowing the body to relax. It supports waste movement through the digestive tract. Follow these steps:
- Lie flat on your back with arms extended sideways.
- Bend the right knee and draw it toward the chest.
- Exhale and gently drop the knee across the body to the left.
- Turn your head to the right if comfortable.
- Hold for 6–10 breaths, then switch sides.
4. Knees to chest (Apanasana)
Apanasana applies soft pressure on the abdomen, easing gas, bloating, and sluggish digestion after overeating. Follow these steps:
- Lie on your back with legs extended.
- Bend both knees and hug them toward the chest.
- Hold the shins or knees comfortably.
- Breathe deeply and gently rock if it feels soothing.
- Stay for 30–60 seconds.
5. Cat–cow pose (Marjaryasana–Bitilasana)
This rhythmic movement massages digestive organs and reactivates gut function while syncing breath with motion. Follow these steps:
- Come onto all fours with wrists under shoulders and knees under hips.
- Inhale, drop the belly, lift the chest and tailbone (Cow).
- Exhale, round the spine, and tuck the chin (Cat).
- Continue flowing with breath for 8–10 rounds.
6. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)
“Cobra gently stretches the abdomen and stimulates metabolic activity, supporting digestion without compression,” explains Bothra. Follow these steps:
- Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders.
- Keep elbows close to the body and legs extended.
- Inhale and gently lift the chest off the floor.
- Keep the lower ribs grounded and shoulders relaxed.
- Hold for 15–30 seconds, breathing steadily.
7. Bow pose (Dhanurasana)
This pose activates the abdominal region and helps relieve gas caused by excess food. Follow these steps:
- Lie on your stomach and bend both knees.
- Hold the ankles with your hands.
- Inhale, lift the chest and thighs off the floor.
- Keep the gaze forward and breathe evenly.
- Hold briefly, then release gently.
8. Belly twist (Jathara Parivartanasana)
The rotational movement improves intestinal activity and circulation, helping digestion resume naturally. Follow these steps:
- Lie on your back with arms stretched out.
- Lift both legs and bend the knees at 90 degrees.
- Exhale and lower the knees to the right.
- Keep your shoulders relaxed on the floor.
Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides.
9. Corpse pose (Shavasana)
Deep relaxation calms the nervous system, which is essential for healthy digestion. Follow these steps:
- Lie flat on your back with legs relaxed and arms by your sides.
- Close your eyes and allow the body to soften completely.
- Breathe slowly and naturally.
- Stay for 3–5 minutes, letting digestion settle.
(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
