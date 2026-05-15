Using semaglutide for diabetes? Know the top 3 habits that can make it more effective

For the management of type 2 diabetes, Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, is now increasingly being used to help regulate blood sugar levels by increasing insulin secretion and slowing gastric emptying. However, despite the benefits of medications, certain lifestyle practices still need to be consistently maintained for effective long-term diabetes management.



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For better understanding of how type 2 diabetes can be managed, Dr Ameet Soni, AVP Medical Affairs, CORONA Remedies Ltd., shared the importance of combining medication with sustainable lifestyle practices in a conversation with HT Lifestyle.

“Semaglutide works by decreasing appetite, resulting in gradual and sustained weight loss. In most cases, this drug works well for high-risk patients, as being overweight or obese is a significant contributor to insulin resistance," she detailed.

So, while semaglutide targets some of the biggest contributors to type 2 diabetes, such as excess body weight and obesity, the doctor highlighted that the drug's efficacy depends on how well it is incorporated into a patient's overall plan of action. This means patients still need to integrate certain lifestyle changes, such as healthier diet and improved exercise routines, for effective long-term management.

The doctor reiterated that this drug is part of holistic strategy, not the sole solution. “The real, lasting benefits come when it is combined with simple, consistent lifestyle habits that support overall metabolic health,” Dr Soni asserted.

Dr Soni outlined the following lifestyle practices, ranging from healthier eating habits to improved workout routines: