Ignoring chronic stress? Radiologist shares subtle internal changes caused by mental overload in women

In today’s fast-paced work culture, stress has almost become synonymous with productivity – especially for urban women juggling careers, home responsibilities, and personal expectations all at once. Symptoms like fatigue, unexplained weight gain, poor sleep, or irregular periods are often dismissed as part of a busy lifestyle or everyday burnout. But beneath the surface, the body may be responding to chronic stress in deeper ways, triggering internal shifts that aren’t always picked up in routine blood tests. Read more to find out why preventive scans are important for early detection of disease. (Usplash)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Bimalpreet Mohan – the director, chief radiologist and women’s health expert at Capital Health Clinic, Hauz Khas, New Delhi – who explains, “Imaging is increasingly uncovering early warning signs that link chronic stress, metabolic shifts, and hormonal imbalance. Many women come to us after months of unexplained symptoms – tiredness, bloating, or sudden weight gain – with normal lab reports. It’s only when imaging is done that we start seeing subtle but significant internal changes.”

Chronic stress and weight gain According to Dr Mohan, chronic stress can keep cortisol levels persistently elevated, leaving the body stuck in a prolonged fight-or-flight state. The radiologist explains, “Over time, this disrupts insulin sensitivity, increases cravings for high-calorie foods, and alters fat distribution – especially around the abdomen. Poor sleep, erratic eating patterns, and lack of physical activity further compound the problem, creating a cycle that affects both metabolic and reproductive health.”

Stress-related health issues that scans reveal 1. Fatty liver changes Ultrasound scans are increasingly detecting early signs of fatty liver in women with sedentary jobs and high stress levels. Even those who are not visibly overweight may show mild liver fat accumulation – an early warning sign of metabolic imbalance.

2. Polycystic Ovarian Morphology (PCOM) Pelvic scans often reveal enlarged ovaries with multiple small follicles, especially in women dealing with irregular periods, weight gain, or acne. While not all cases indicate PCOS, these findings reflect underlying hormonal disruption linked to stress and lifestyle.

3. Thyroid irregularities Imaging can sometimes reveal thyroid enlargement or nodules in women experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, hair fall, or unexplained weight gain – even when thyroid blood test results appear normal or only borderline abnormal. These structural changes may not always be obvious through blood work alone and may require closer evaluation and ongoing monitoring.

4. Visceral fat deposition Advanced imaging, including CT scans, can highlight fat accumulation around internal organs – known as visceral fat. This type of fat is more strongly associated with insulin resistance, inflammation, and cardiovascular risk than subcutaneous fat.