Do routine blood tests tell the full story? Radiologist shares women's health issues that only imaging tools can detect

For many women, a ‘normal’ health report feels reassuring. Routine blood tests fall within range, and ongoing symptoms are often brushed off as stress, fatigue, or lifestyle-related. But doctors are increasingly pointing to a troubling disconnect: test results may look normal on paper while underlying health concerns continue to go unnoticed beneath the surface. Blood tests do not always detect early stage health issues. (Unsplash)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Bimalpreet Mohan – the director, chief radiologist and women’s health expert at Capital Health Clinic, Hauz Khas, New Delhi – who explains, “Blood tests are important, but they don’t always give a complete picture. In many cases, imaging reveals structural or early-stage changes that routine reports fail to capture. This is why relying solely on lab results can sometimes delay diagnosis and treatment.”

Why blood tests don’t always tell the full story Blood investigations typically assess hormone levels, inflammation, and organ function. However, not all conditions show immediate biochemical changes. Dr Mohan explains, “Many gynaecological and metabolic conditions begin with structural changes rather than hormonal shifts. So your reports may look normal even when something is developing internally. This gap makes imaging tools like ultrasound and MRI critical for early detection.”

Conditions that are often missed Early-stage PCOS Women may have normal hormone levels initially, but imaging can reveal ovarian changes such as multiple follicles or increased volume. These structural signs often appear before hormonal imbalance becomes evident.

Fibroids and uterine abnormalities Fibroids can grow silently without altering blood reports unless complications arise. Imaging helps identify their size and location before symptoms become severe.

Fatty liver and visceral fat Even women with normal weight and basic reports may have fat accumulation around internal organs. This hidden fat is linked to metabolic risk and can only be assessed through imaging.