Nephrologist reveals the 5 blood tests you should do every 6 months if you are considering gym supplements

If you regularly consume gym supplements or bodybuilding products, such as protein shakes, creatine, pre-workout formulas, or fat burners, it is important to have your kidneys tested every 6 months. 5 blood tests you should get done every 6 months if you are considering gym supplements. (Unsplash)

Some supplements can put extra pressure on the kidneys, disrupt hydration balance, or even cause mild stress, especially with high-protein diets and inadequate water intake.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yogesh Kumar Chhabra, director and unit head of nephrology at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, shared a few blood tests you should consider if gym supplements are part of your routine. ​Also read | Nephrologist suggests 6 everyday habits to keep kidneys healthy: 'Eat a diet low in salt...'

1. Serum creatinine Dr Yogesh said, “Serum creatinine is one of the crucial indicators of the activity of your kidneys. High levels of serum creatinine may mean poor performance of the kidney's filter.” However, creatinine levels can increase in people with a muscular constitution and during high-intensity physical exercise.

2. Blood urea nitrogen (BUN) According to Dr Yogesh, it is used to test the level of nitrogen concentration in your blood, which is produced by the decomposition of proteins in your body. High BUN levels may indicate kidney strain, dehydration, or excessive protein and supplement intake.

3. Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) Dr Yogesh highlighted that this is a mathematical estimate based on serum creatinine level, age, and gender. It provides an overview of renal functioning. Decreasing eGFR is a primary indicator of kidney problems.