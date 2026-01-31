Avoid eating dal because of high uric acid? Dietician lists purine content of pulses to help make right choice

Hyperuricemia, or having high uric acid levels, is a common condition which may lead to gout, joint pain, and the formation of kidney stones. Uric acid is a waste product of human metabolism that is filtered out by the kidneys. All pulses do not have the same purine content and thus need to be completely avoided by people who fear having high uric acid, shares Kiran Kukreja. (Unsplash)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist highlights the risk of using artificial sweeteners, shares what to use instead

Having a diet that is rich in purine, nitrogen-containing compounds that break down to produce uric acid, is not recommended in a state where uric acid levels are high in the first place. As a result, many people avoid consuming pulses (dal) altogether to lower the risk.

However, according to certified dietician and nutritionist Kiran Kukreja, such extreme measures are not necessary. All we need to do is choose the right dal and be mindful of the quantity. It is also important for individuals to know their uric acid levels.