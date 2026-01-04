AIIMS-trained neurologist shares 3 hacks to prevent or reduce kidney stones: ‘Drink at least 2.5 litres of water….'

Kidney stones are hard, pebble-like deposits formed in one or both kidneys of individuals due to the presence of high levels of certain minerals in our body that are filtered through the organ. Depending on the size and number of stones, it can be an extremely painful experience and may require surgery for removal. Taking care of the daily diet goes a long way in fighting kidney stones, shares Dr Sehrawat.(Pexel)

However, following three simple dietary rules can prevent the formation of kidney stones in the first place, shared Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, general physician and neurologist, MD Medicine, DM Neurology from AIIMS Delhi, in an Instagram post on January 2.

“Kidney stones are mostly calcium oxalate stones,” explained Dr Sehrawat. “As the name suggests, when the quantity of calcium and oxalate increases in the urine, they bind together and deposit in the form of stones.”

She noted that the hacks not only prevent the formation of kidney stones if implemented, but also stop them from growing if they have already formed.

1. Reduce salt and increase citrate-rich fruits and vegetables intake

Studies have shown that keeping the daily intake of salt to less than five grams per day reduces the secretion of calcium in urine (calciuria), noted Dr Sehrawat. Refined salt, Himalayan salt, and pink salt all contain the same amount of sodium and have similar effects in this regard, she added.

Calcium secretion in urine is also reduced by increasing the quantity of citrate in our diet. This means consuming more citrate-rich fruits and vegetables, such as lemons, oranges, mosambi, and kiwi.

2. Reduce intake of oxalate-rich foods

Consuming fewer oxalate-rich food items like spinach, beetroot, sweet potato, and sweetened drinks lowers the oxalate content in the urine. This, in turn, stops it from combining with calcium and creating the stone.

3. Drink at least 2.5 litres of water per day

The daily water intake of an average adult (excluding kidney failure and heart disease patients) should be a minimum of two and a half litres every day.

“It has been proven in studies that keeping your water intake to two and a half litres a day has significantly reduced the risk of kidney stone formation,” stated Dr Sehrawat. “So water intake is of utmost importance. Most people are not able to hydrate themselves properly.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

