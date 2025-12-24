Apollo and Fortis nephrologists share 5 drinks beyond water to prevent kidney stones: These teas, juices actually work

While the age-old advice of ‘drink more water’ remains the gold standard for kidney health, leading nephrologists from Apollo and Fortis hospitals have highlighted a more flavourful approach to kidney stones prevention. Also read | Nephrologist shares 7 tips to avoid kidney stones before they develop: What are oxalate-dense foods? Orange juice offers even higher citrate levels than lemon and helps make the urine more alkaline, creating a hostile environment for stone formation.(Unsplash)

Kidney stones, often described as one of the most painful medical conditions, occur when minerals like calcium and oxalate clump together in the kidneys. However, specific beverages can act as natural inhibitors, changing the chemistry of your urine to stop stones before they start.

1. Lemon juice: the citrate powerhouse

Fresh lemon juice is among the top recommendations from Dr Jayant K Hota, senior consultant of nephrology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. “Fresh lemon juice is rich in citrate, a natural inhibitor of calcium oxalate stones — the type affecting over 80 percent of patients,” Dr Hota told HT Lifestyle. Citrate works by binding to calcium in the urine, preventing it from attaching to oxalate.

⦿ The prescription: Squeeze one or two lemons into 8 ounces of water, ideally twice a day.

⦿ The result: Clinical trials suggest this can raise urinary citrate by 20-30 percent, slashing recurrence risk by up to 87percent.

2. Orange juice: the alkalizer

Orange juice offers even higher citrate levels than lemon and helps make the urine more alkaline, creating a hostile environment for stone formation, Dr Hota said.

⦿ The benefit: A single 8-ounce glass provides approximately 500mg of citrate.

⦿ The pro-tip: Dr Haresh Dodeja, consultant, nephrology and renal services at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, warned in an interview with HT Lifestyle that while orange juice reduces supersaturation of crystals, patients with diabetes should use it cautiously due to its natural sugar content.

3. Black coffee: the surprising shield

Contrary to the belief that coffee causes stones, research involving over 200,000 people shows a 10-20 percent lower risk among regular coffee drinkers, Dr Hota said.

⦿ How it works: Coffee acts as a mild diuretic, increasing urine volume, while its polyphenols suppress calcium oxalate crystallisation.

⦿ The limit: Experts recommend 1-3 cups daily. Avoid excessive sugar and cream to maintain the benefits.

4. Green tea: antioxidant protection

According to Dr Hota, green tea contains potent catechins (like EGCG) that act as antioxidants. These compounds bind to free calcium in the urine, disrupting the ‘nucleation’ or the initial building process of a stone. Why Green? It has significantly lower oxalate content than black tea, making it a safer choice for stone formers. “Population-based research from Asia and Europe links green tea consumption to reduced stone incidence, attributing benefits to its low oxalate content compared to black tea,” Dr Hota said.

5. Coconut water: the natural flush

Ideal for hot climates, coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink rich in potassium and magnesium.

⦿ The impact: Dr Hota said that Eemerging studies show it can lower crystal formation in urine by 40-50 percent compared to plain water. It increases urine volume and citrate levels without the sodium overload found in many sports drinks.

Expert advice for long-term prevention

Dr Dodeja shared that understanding the type of stone is crucial. For example, while cranberry juice can prevent infection-related stones, it may actually increase oxalate levels and shouldn't be used by everyone. “Formation starts when urine becomes supersaturated,” Dr Dodeja said, adding: “Increased fluid intake is the most common recommendation to prevent this saturation.”

Here is Dr Hota’s lifestyle checklist:

⦿ Aim for volume: Target 2.5–3 liters of total daily urine output.

⦿ Reduce salt: Keep daily intake below 2,300mg.

⦿ Watch the sugar: Avoid sugar-sweetened beverages, which are linked to a higher risk of stone formation.

⦿ Add ‘acid’ aids: Small amounts of apple cider vinegar or basil juice (which contains acetic acid) may also support kidney flushing and offer anti-inflammatory benefits.

“With consistency, these simple swaps can dramatically lower your risk,” concluded Dr Hota.

