AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist highlights the risk of using artificial sweeteners, shares what to use instead

Making use of the opportunity, artificial sweeteners have flooded the market, which promise the sweet taste without compromising health. However, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, that is often not the case in reality.

When it comes to eating healthy, it has become common knowledge that sugar consumption needs to be in check. It is particularly crucial for people with diabetes , a chronic metabolic illness which has become increasingly widespread across the world.

Health risks of artificial sweeteners Sugar-free artificial sweeteners are often sugar alcohols such as erythritol, sorbitol, and xylitol, explained Dr Sethi. They are poorly absorbed in the gut and are known to cause gas, bloating, and digestive discomfort. This is especially true for people who have a sensitive digestive system.

“But it does not stop there,” noted the gastroenterologist. When the brain tastes sweetness, it expects calories and starts to prepare the body accordingly. When the calories do not arrive as a result of using artificial sweeteners, the appetite regulation gets disrupted.

This can lead to increased hunger and stronger cravings later in the day. This is why the use of artificial sweeteners has often been linked to higher appetite and even weight gain over time.

Better alternatives to artificial sweeteners According to Dr Sethi, it is better to incorporate small amounts of sweetness in the diet from real foods. Fruits are an excellent source of such sweetness as they come loaded with fibre, which he described as “nature’s metabolic cushion.”

“You could also use natural non-caloric sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit, as long as they don’t contain added sugar alcohols,” shared Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

