Nephrologist warns about common diet mistakes diabetics make that harm kidneys: ‘High-protein diets without proper….’

Diabetes management is a multifaceted approach that goes beyond simply cutting sugar. Diet plays an important role in managing any disease, especially one like diabetes. It can also have a protective effect on vital organs such as the kidneys. And diabetes patients are at a higher risk of their kidneys getting affected, making it even more important to follow a healthy diet.



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We asked Dr Aswini Panigrahi, a nephrologist at Apollo Dialysis, about the diet people with diabetes should follow. But before diving into the basics, the nephrologist explained how high blood sugar affects the kidneys and why the damage is progressive in nature.

“When blood sugar stays high over long periods of time, the small blood vessels supplying the kidneys will be damaged; thus, filtering of waste from the blood by the kidneys becomes impaired," he said. But diet can help in preserving kidney function.

Common diet mistakes diabetic patients make Here are the common mistakes diabetic peoplewith diabetes make in their daily diet:

1. Excess salt intake The first mistake which Dr Panigrahi pointed out was eating too much salt in everyday food. He cautioned against packaged foods, snacks, pickled items, and prepared meals. They contain excessive amounts of sodium. And if one eats too much salt, their blood pressure will also increase. Moreover, this high blood pressure stress affects the kidneys.

2. Processed food Packaged food may seem convenient, but the damage it does to your body is extensive. “Avoid processed foods, including potato chips, instant oatmeal, frozen dinners, and packaged meats. These foods typically contain high amounts of sodium, unhealthy fats, and preservatives,” Dr Panigrahi reminded, outlining which foods may be disastrous for your health.

3. Unusually high-protein diets A high-protein diet is all the rage as more people focus on building muscle mass. However, there is a fine line, and moderation must always be exercised. “Some people will also unnecessarily have high-protein diets without proper guidance from a qualified medical professional,” he said.The nephrologist raised concerns that following a high-protein diet without guidance from a qualified medical professional may increase the risk of kidney stress.

The nephrologist described in detail why excess protein intake may be detrimental to your health.“Protein is essential for normal bodily function; however, consuming large amounts of protein can add additional strain to the kidneys. For those with diabetes and/or early signs of kidney dysfunction, consuming an excessive amount of protein can lead to further kidney dysfunction.”

4. Overconsumption of sugar Cutting sugar is an absolute prerequisite for blood sugar management, but it is equally important for protecting kidney health. "Eating too much sugar and/or refined carbohydrates can cause blood sugar to spike quickly, which could lead to long-term complications such as kidney failure,” Dr Panigrahi elaborated. This makes it essential to be mindful of refined carbohydrates such as white bread, candy, sugary beverages and baked goods, urging to limit their intake.

The doctor also shared how too much sodium can increase fluid in the body, raising blood pressure and putting extra strain on the kidneys, which affects the ability to filter waste over time. And since, processed foods, which are high in sodium and unhealthy fats, can wreak havoc on blood sugar control and increase the risk of kidney disease.