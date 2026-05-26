Are social media driven ‘glass skin’ trends harming your skin? Dermatologist explains the truth about too much skincare

From dewy, poreless complexions to elaborate multi-step routines promising an instant glow, social media has completely reshaped modern skincare aspirations. But beneath the filters, shine, and seemingly flawless skin lies a growing concern among dermatologists: the damage that can come from chasing perfection. Overloading your skin with too many products can damage the skin barrier. (Unsplash)

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What often gets missed is that skincare is deeply individual, and routines trending online are rarely designed with every skin type, concern, or condition in mind. In trying to replicate them, many people end up overloading or over-treating their skin – mistaking irritation, sensitivity, and a damaged skin barrier as part of the “purging” process rather than recognising them as signs that something is wrong.

Ht Lifestyle reached out to Dr Nivedita Dadu – the founder and chief dermatologist at Dadu Medical Centre, Rajouri Garden and Vasant Vihar, New Delhi – who says, “The idea of ‘glass skin’ is visually appealing, but it is often unrealistic and, in many cases, harmful when people try to replicate it without understanding their skin. Healthy skin is not about looking filtered – it’s about having a strong, balanced skin barrier.”

The ‘glass skin’ illusion The concept of glass skin – flawless, luminous, almost reflective skin – originated from Korean beauty trends. While it emphasises hydration and care, its digital interpretation has gone a step further.

Dr Dadu explains, “Most of what people see online is enhanced by lighting, filters, and post-processing. Trying to achieve that exact look can push people toward excessive skin care practices. This pursuit often leads to overuse of products, frequent routine changes, and unrealistic expectations from the skin.”

When does skincare turn aggressive? The dermatologist explains that trend-driven skincare routines can often do more harm than good, overwhelming the skin with layers of unnecessary products instead of genuinely improving skin health. She points out that the skin barrier is the body’s natural protective shield, and once this barrier is compromised, the skin becomes more vulnerable.

Dr Dadu says, “People are constantly layering serums, exfoliating more than required, and experimenting with multiple actives at once. This weakens the skin barrier over time. The skin barrier – your body’s natural protective layer – plays a critical role in retaining moisture and defending against irritants. Once compromised, it becomes vulnerable to inflammation, sensitivity, and breakouts.”