Do ice facials work in summer? Dermatologist explains which viral skincare hacks help or harm

Summer's brutal heat can leave your skin more vulnerable, dry and tanned, with the skin barrier heavily compromised. To protect their skin, many people turn to viral summer skincare trends they spot on social media, from ice facials and DIY hacks to layering multiple active ingredients. But blindly following them may undo all your efforts. Find out if ice facials and all the current trending skincare hacks work or not! (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Let's understand each of these viral summer skincare hacks one by one, which ones may actually help when done correctly, and which ones dermatologist want you to stop following before they can damage your skin barrier.

Dermatologist Dr Noopur Jain, founder and consultant at Skinzest walked HT Lifestyle through the various viral skincare hacks, explaining that while some may be harmless when done correctly, others may not be safe or suitable for every skin type.

In fact, recklessly following viral skincare trends may end up damaging your skin instead of protecting it. Speaking about this, Dr Jain noted, “As a dermatologist, I observed a lot of patients who have skin problems like irritation, pigmentation and sensitivity because they followed trends without thinking about what could happen in the long run.”

Just because the hacks look simple online, it may appear easy and harmless, but jumping with trend without understanding skin type, frequency, product strength or existing concerns like acne, rosacea or sensitivity, they can disturb the skin barrier.

The dermatologist pointed out three issues she observed:

1. Ice facials To get relief from the brutal summer heat, many people turn to ice facials. While ice may temporarily help with puffiness, rubbing ice cubes directly on the face has become a common skincare hack. But is it actually helpful, or can it harm your skin?

Answering this, Dr Jain elaborated why it is not as simple: “One trend I see a lot is people using ice facials too much. Ice can help reduce puffiness or calm down inflammation for a little while, but rubbing ice on your skin for a long time can hurt your skin, make it red and even make conditions like rosacea worse. You should never put your skin in temperatures without protecting it.”