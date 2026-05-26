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    Beat The Summer Heat With Watermelon Mint Juice Without Sugar: A Fresh Low-Calorie Cooler For Healthy Hydration Daily

    Watermelon mint juice without sugar combines watermelon, mint, and lime to create a refreshing, low-calorie summer drink with hydration-focused ingredients.

    Published on: May 26, 2026 1:08 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Revitalising watermelon mint juice without sugar is a light beverage made by blending juicy watermelon with cooling mint and fresh lime juice. Popular across many tropical regions, this drink is especially enjoyed during hot Indian summers because it requires minimal ingredients and no added sugar. The bright pink colour, smooth texture, and fresh aroma make it an appealing option for both adults and children.

    Watermelon Mint Juice Without Sugar (Freepik)
    Watermelon Mint Juice Without Sugar (Freepik)

    Watermelon contains nearly 92% water">92% water, making it one of the most hydrating fruits available during warm weather. It also provides Vitamin C and Vitamin A">Vitamin C and Vitamin A, while its naturally sweet taste removes the need for added sugar. Antioxidants such as lycopene help protect cells, while potassium and magnesium contribute to healthy fluid balance. These qualities have made watermelon mint juice a popular choice among people looking for sugar-free summer drinks and low-calorie summer recipes.

    Fresh mint adds more than flavour to this drink. Menthol creates a cooling sensation that feels especially pleasant on hot afternoons, while compounds found in mint are associated with digestive support. Lime juice contributes Vitamin C and citric acid">Vitamin C and citric acid, adding brightness to the flavour while complementing the sweetness of watermelon. Together, these ingredients create a watermelon mint juice that feels fresh, vibrant, and suitable for kidney health hydration and summer wellness routines.

    Watermelon mint juice without sugar differs from many packaged beverages in that it relies on fresh fruit rather than syrups or added sweeteners. Unlike creamy milk-based coolers or sugary fruit drinks, this recipe has a lighter texture, naturally sweet taste, and vibrant colour straight from the fruit itself. The combination of watermelon, mint, and lime creates a drink that feels refreshing, colourful, and perfectly suited to long summer days.

    Difference Between Watermelon Mint Juice and Other Hydrating Summer Drinks

    Feature

    Watermelon Mint Juice Without Sugar

    Regular Hydrating Drinks

    Main Ingredients

    Watermelon, mint, and lime

    Sugar, syrups, or concentrates

    Taste Profile

    Fresh, fruity, and cooling

    Sweet and artificial

    Texture

    Light and smooth

    Thin or syrupy

    Added Sugar

    No

    Often present

    Calories

    Lower

    Usually higher

    Hydration Value

    High due to watermelon content

    Varies by product

    Colour

    Natural pink-red

    Artificial or processed colours

    Summer Suitability

    Highly suitable

    Moderate

    Main Highlight

    Fruit-based hydration drink

    Sweet beverage

    Preparation

    Freshly blended

    Ready-made or mixed

    Quick Summer Cooler Snapshot

    Prep Time: 10 minutes

    Cook Time: No cooking required

    Servings: 2 glasses

    Calories: 60 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Sweet, tangy, and refreshing

    Nutrition: Hydration-focused and vitamin-rich

    Difficulty: Easy

    Chilled Watermelon Mint Juice with Fresh Lime

    This refreshing summer drink combines watermelon, mint, and lime to create a naturally sweet cooler with vibrant flavour and bright colour.

    Ingredients

    • 3 cups watermelon cubes
    • 10–12 fresh mint leaves
    • 1 tablespoon lime juice
    • Ice cubes as required
    • Mint leaves for garnish

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Add watermelon cubes to a blender.
    2. Add mint leaves and lime juice.
    3. Blend until smooth and juicy.
    4. Strain if a smoother texture is preferred.
    5. Pour into chilled glasses over ice cubes.
    6. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve immediately.

    Tips For A Nutritious Watermelon Mint Juice Without Sugar

    1. Chia seeds add fibre and create a slightly thicker texture while blending well with watermelon flavour.
    2. Cucumber pairs beautifully with watermelon and creates a lighter, fresher drink.
    3. Fresh lime enhances flavour and gives the drink a brighter citrus note.
    4. Basil creates an interesting herbal flavour that complements sweet watermelon.
    5. Frozen watermelon makes the juice colder and thicker without needing extra ice.
    6. Ginger adds a gentle zing and works well with mint and lime.
    7. Cold glasses help maintain the drink's refreshing quality for longer.

    Nutritional Value of Watermelon Mint Juice

    Watermelon">Watermelon mint juice combines fresh fruit, herbs, and citrus to create a refreshing drink with hydration-supporting nutrients and minimal calories.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    60 calories

    Protein

    1 g

    Carbohydrates

    14 g

    Fat

    0 g

    Fibre

    1 g

    Vitamin C

    Moderate

    Potassium

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Which watermelon variety works best for juice?

    Sweet, seedless watermelon varieties work especially well because they blend smoothly and provide more juice.

    Can Watermelon Juice be prepared in advance?

    It is best consumed fresh, though it can be refrigerated for a few hours before serving.

    Is watermelon mint juice suitable for summer afternoons?

    Yes. Its light texture, high water content, and cooling ingredients make it especially suitable during hot weather.

    Should the juice be strained?

    Straining is optional. Keeping the pulp provides a slightly thicker texture and additional fibre.

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