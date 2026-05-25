Hair fall decoded: Trichologist explains the difference between stress-shedding and hormonal hair loss

Hair fall has become an increasingly common concern among young adults and working professionals. While some daily shedding is completely normal, persistent hair fall or visible thinning can often point to an underlying issue. Among the most common causes seen by dermatologists are stress-related hair fall and hormonal hair loss. Though they can look similar at first, the two differ in how they present, what triggers them, and the effect they can have over time. Read more to find out how to identify stress shedding and hormonal hair loss! (Shutterstock)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Nandini Dadu – an aesthetic physician, trichologist, hair restoration expert and GLP coach at Dadu Medical Centre, Vasant Vihar and Rajouri Garden, New Delhi – who explains, “Hair fall is often dismissed as a temporary problem caused by stress, but not all hair loss has the same origin. Understanding whether hair fall is stress-related or linked to hormones is essential because treatment approaches can be completely different.”

Stress hair fall: Usually sudden and diffuse According to Dr Dadu, stress-related hair fall, medically known as telogen effluvium, typically develops after the body goes through significant physical or emotional stress. This may include the following:

Work pressure and emotional stress

Illness or high fever

Surgery or sudden weight loss

Sleep disturbances

Major life events or emotional trauma The trichologist explains, “In stress hair fall, a larger number of hair follicles shift prematurely into the resting phase, leading to excessive shedding. The most important feature is that the hair fall is usually sudden and widespread rather than limited to a specific area. People often notice large amounts of hair while washing, combing, or on their pillow.”

Dr Dadu adds that stress-related hair fall often shows up two to three months after the triggering event, which can make it difficult to connect the shedding to its actual cause. The delay is what often makes it confusing for many people. The reassuring part, however, is that stress-induced hair fall is usually temporary and reversible. Once the underlying trigger is addressed and overall health begins to recover, hair growth often gradually returns to normal.

Hormonal hair loss: Gradual and patterned The aesthetic physician highlights that hormonal hair loss develops differently and tends to progress slowly over time. In women, hormonal imbalance and hair loss may be associated with the following:

PCOS

Thyroid disorders

Pregnancy and postpartum changes

Menopause

Hormonal fluctuations or genetic predisposition Dr Dadu explains, “Unlike stress shedding, hormonal hair loss is usually progressive and patterned. Men may experience androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male-pattern hair loss, which is strongly influenced by hormones and family history. Women may notice widening of the hair parting, reduced hair density around the crown, or thinning that makes the scalp more visible. Men often develop receding hairlines or thinning at the vertex area.”

She adds that since the progress is gradual, many individuals ignore early warning signs until hair density has significantly reduced.

How to distinguish between the two conditions? According to Dr Dadu, one simple way to distinguish between the conditions is to observe the pattern of hair fall.

Stress hair fall often presents as the following:

Sudden onset

Excessive shedding throughout the scalp

Increased hair fall during washing or brushing

History of stress or illness in recent months The hairline usually remains intact, and bald patches are uncommon.

On the other hand, hormonal hair fall can manifest as follows: