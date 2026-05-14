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    Don’t let hair fall ruin your look. Here are 7 anti-hair fall shampoos worth buying

    Are you looking to buy a shampoo that helps prevent hair breakage and hair fall? Then these 7 shampoos are worth buying.

    Updated on: May 14, 2026 10:36 AM IST
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    If you often see hair strands almost everywhere in your room, from the bathroom sink to on your pillowcase, and then on your shoulders, then you too are affected by hair fall. Hair fall is one of the most common issues that most men and women face today. Stress, pollution, certain lifestyle changes, and poor diet can affect the scalp, leading to hair loss.

    Anti hair fall shampoos (Pexels)
    Anti hair fall shampoos (Pexels)
    Shweta Pandey
    By Shweta Pandey

    Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.

    She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.

    Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.

    Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.

    Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

    Read moreRead less

    While no shampoo can completely stop hair loss overnight, choosing the right shampoo can significantly reduce breakage, strengthen roots, and improve scalp health. However, along with this, lifestyle, diet, and scalp health also play a crucial role. So, here are 7 anti-hair fall shampoos worth considering.

    Mamaearth Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo targets weak roots and thinning hair with a blend of rosemary and methi dana. Rosemary strengthens hair follicles, and methi dana reduces breakage. It gently cleanses the scalp while boosting blood circulation to support stronger, healthier strands. The toxin-free formula is suitable for regular use and works well on chemically treated hair. With consistent use, it helps reduce breakage, nourishes the scalp, and improves overall hair texture, making it a practical choice for those seeking a natural, everyday anti-hair fall solution.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Natural ingredients like rosemary & biotin

    ...

    Free from sulfates, parabens

    ...

    Suitable for daily use

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    May not work for severe hair fall

    ...

    Results can take time

    Customer Reviews:

    Customers appreciate its natural ingredients and gentle cleansing. Many report reduced hair fall over time, though some feel results are slow. Works well for mild hair issues and daily use.

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    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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    BBlunt Hair Fall Control Shampoo is designed for hair fall caused by pollution and styling. Infused with pea protein and caffeine, it strengthens hair fibres and energises roots to minimise breakage. The formula cleanses effectively without over-drying, making it suitable for daily use. It also adds a smooth, manageable finish, helping hair look fuller and healthier. Ideal for city lifestyles, it protects hair from environmental damage while maintaining softness and shine.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Designed for Indian hair types

    ...

    Contains proteins & pro-vitamin B5

    ...

    Adds smoothness and shine

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Not ideal for very sensitive scalps

    Customer Reviews:

    Users like the smoothness and shine it provides. Effective for controlling mild hair fall, but some complain about dryness due to sulfates.

    Bare Anatomy Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo uses a science-backed formula with biotin and keratin to strengthen weak strands. It penetrates deeply to repair damage and reduce hair fall caused by breakage. The sulfate-free composition is gentle on sensitive scalps while improving hair elasticity and resilience. With regular use, it supports thicker-looking hair and a smoother texture. This shampoo suits those looking for targeted, ingredient-focused hair care that combines clinical formulation with visible results.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Personalised hair care approach

    ...

    Free from harsh chemicals

    ...

    Strengthens weak hair

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Slightly premium pricing

    ...

    Needs consistent use for results

    Customer Reviews:

    Praised for clean formulation and noticeable reduction in hair fall. Some users mention improved texture, though price is a concern.

    WishCare Multi Peptide Anti-Hairfall Shampoo focuses on strengthening hair at the root level using advanced peptide technology. It helps stimulate follicles, reduce hair thinning, and improve density over time. The lightweight formula cleanses without stripping natural oils, making it suitable for frequent use. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it supports scalp health and enhances hair strength. It works well for those dealing with gradual hair fall and looking for a modern, treatment-oriented solution.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Peptide-based strengthening formula

    ...

    Targets hair thinning

    ...

    Lightweight and gentle

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited availability offline

    ...

    May not suit very oily scalps

    Customer Reviews:

    Highly rated for strengthening hair and reducing breakage. Customers love the lightweight feel, but note that consistent usage is required.

    L’Oreal Paris Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo combines arginine essence with protein-enriched care to reduce hair fall due to breakage. It nourishes from root to tip, reinforcing the hair fibre structure and improving resilience. The creamy formula cleans thoroughly while leaving hair soft and manageable. Designed for everyday use, it helps restore vitality and shine. This shampoo is a reliable choice for those seeking a balance between nourishment, affordability, and visible improvement in hair strength.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Widely trusted brand

    ...

    Contains arginine for nourishment

    ...

    Easily available and affordable

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Contains sulfates

    ...

    May not suit chemically sensitive users

    Customer Reviews:

    Popular for affordability and easy availability. Users see moderate hair fall control, though some dislike the chemical content.

    Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary & Biotin Anti Hairfall Shampoo blends rosemary extract with biotin to promote stronger, thicker hair. It revitalises the scalp, improves circulation, and supports healthier hair growth. The formula gently removes impurities while maintaining moisture balance. Suitable for all hair types, it enhances shine and smoothness while reducing breakage. With consistent use, it helps improve hair density and overall scalp condition, making it a good choice for natural ingredient lovers.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Enriched with rosemary & biotin

    ...

    Vegan and cruelty-free

    ...

    Improves scalp health

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Fragrance may not suit everyone

    Customer Reviews:

    Customers enjoy the premium feel and natural ingredients. Many report a healthier scalp, but fragrance and cost are minor drawbacks.

    Sebamed Anti Hairloss Shampoo is formulated with a pH 5.5 balance to support scalp health and reduce hair fall. It contains caffeine and ginkgo biloba to stimulate circulation and strengthen roots. The soap-free formula cleans gently without irritating sensitive scalps. It helps improve hair thickness and resilience over time. Dermatologically tested, it is ideal for those experiencing hair loss due to scalp issues and looking for a mild yet effective cleansing solution.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Dermatologically tested

    ...

    pH balanced (5.5)

    ...

    Good for sensitive scalps

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium price

    ...

    Takes longer to show visible results

    Customer Reviews:

    Favoured by users with sensitive scalp issues. Gentle and effective over time, though results may not be immediate.

    Comparison Table

    Product NameKey IngredientsBenefits
    Mamaearth RosemaryRosemary, Methi DanaReduces breakage, promotes growth
    BBlunt Hair Fall ControlProtein, Pro-Vitamin B5Strengthens and smoothens hair
    Bare AnatomyPeptides, KeratinRepairs and strengthens hair
    WishCare Multi PeptideMulti-peptidesImproves hair density, reduces thinning
    L'Oréal ParisArginineNourishes roots, reduces hair fall
    Pilgrim Rosemary & BiotinRosemary, BiotinBoosts scalp health, adds shine
    Sebamed Anti HairlossCaffeine, Ginkgo BilobaStrengthens roots, supports scalp balance

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    FAQ – Anti Hair Fall Shampoo
    They help reduce hair breakage and improve scalp health, but results depend on the cause of hair fall.
    2–3 times a week is ideal, unless the product is mild enough for daily use.
    They mainly reduce hair fall; regrowth depends on underlying conditions and additional treatments.
    Yes, especially for sensitive scalps or chemically treated hair.
    Typically, 4–8 weeks of consistent use.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.

    • Shweta Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Pandey

      Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More

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