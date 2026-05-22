Relationship expert decodes how over-communication can quietly create stress, conflict, and emotional exhaustion

We've never been better at staying in touch. So why do so many conversations feel exhausting? Somewhere between the rise of WhatsApp's blue ticks and the normalisation of nine-minute voice notes, we've been handed a fascinating new question: what does it actually mean to be a good communicator? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chandni Gaglani, SVP and Head of Aisle Network, shared how over-communication harms relationships. Over-communication can hurt relationships. (Pexel) ​Also read | 5 red flags in ‘perfect’ relationships that often go unnoticed but can quietly harm your emotional well-being What does communication mean in today’s world? Chandni said, “Today, many of us define it by availability, such as replying quickly, filling pauses, sharing thoughts as they arrive. There's something genuinely warm about that impulse; it comes from a real desire to connect.” But what if the most powerful thing you could offer someone is a little more space? After close to a decade of observing how Indians court each other through screens, one pattern keeps emerging: it isn't the volume of messages that shapes a connection, but the quality of attention behind them. Frequency alone tells us surprisingly little.

In dating, the impulse to keep the conversation going often comes from the most generous place — wanting the other person to feel seen and valued. (Unsplash)

“What predicts lasting connection is alignment — between words and actions, and between two people's comfort with the natural rhythms of conversation, including its pauses. Those pauses can hold more than we give them credit for,” said Chandni. Why do meaningful conversations matter more than nonstop communication? Chandni highlighted that in dating, the impulse to keep the conversation going often comes from the most generous place — wanting the other person to feel seen and valued. However, the opportunity lies in discovering that a little breathing room can deepen that feeling rather than diminish it. Space isn't absence; it's where curiosity and anticipation get to grow. And when two people finally meet in person, there's still so much to discover. There's an encouraging shift already underway among younger daters. Slow replies are increasingly being read as a green flag, a sign of someone thoughtful rather than anxious. Fewer, more meaningful exchanges are being valued over a constant stream of messages. When charm can be generated by AI and effort can be scaled, authentic restraint has become one of the clearest signals of genuine intent.

Every connection develops its own rhythm, shaped by how two people naturally engage with one another over time. (Unsplash)