Why Indian consumers are returning to the simplicity of Ayurveda for beauty care

Instead of adding more steps, Indian consumers are now opting for a ritual-led approach that values consistency and deep nourishment with ingredients that could very well come out of your home kitchen.

If your morning begins with a dozen different skincare bottles on your counter, trying to remember if the vitamin C goes before the niacinamide or if you’ve already used your exfoliant this week, you’ve likely experienced skin fatigue. In recent years, we were sold on the idea of skin maximalism —a multi-step routine involving toners, essences, and multiple serums was the only way to get results. But for many of us, the routine feels like an exhausting daily chore.

The science of the Vidhi Ayurveda has always viewed beauty as a broader extension of wellness, a daily ritual where caring for our hair and skin is an act of balance. Instead of surface-level care that requires ten different products to maintain, there is a renewed interest in simple practices like oiling the hair or taking an extra minute to massage the skin, which offer visible results through steady and intuitive application.

In the Ayurvedic tradition, the secret isn’t just the ingredient list but the Vidhi, or the specific preparation technique used to craft the formula. AVidhi is a traditional method designed to enhance the potency of herbs, ensuring that every botanical works in harmony with the others.

By prioritising how a product is made, these traditional methods elevate the effectiveness of the formulation. As Dr. Chandrika Mahendera, General Manager, Personal Care and Baby Care R&D, Himalaya Wellness Company, explains, "Vidhis can be viewed as a method of formulation that elevates the efficacy of each ingredient. When applied with precision, they significantly enhance ingredient potency, enabling us to create products that deliver truly visible results.”