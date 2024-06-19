Jasprit Bumrah termed once-in-generation bowler by Ian Bishop: 'Smart, good communicator but...'

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate can wait, but there is no denying that Jasprit Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler. Known for taking the conditions out of the equation and bowling pinpoint yorkers, pace ace Bumrah was lauded by former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop in the lead-up to India's match against Afghanistan at the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday. After topping Group A at the grandest stage, Rohit Sharma's Team India has arrived in the Caribbean for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. Bumrah was lauded by former West Indies cricketer Bishop ahead of India's Super 8 clash (AFP-Getty Images)

Leading the Men In Blue pace attack, premier fast bowler Bumrah guided Team India to a famous win over Pakistan in the low-scoring thriller at the T20 World Cup. Dishing out a match-winning performance for India, speedster Bumrah bagged three wickets and leaked 14 runs against Babar Azam's Pakistan. Bumrah was named the Player of the Match for his bowling masterclass against Pakistan.

'Jasprit is smart, a good communicator but…'

“Jasprit is smart, a good communicator. He's got pace, but he's also knows better than many bowlers where to use his variation. You hear him say it's not every day I go stump hunting - there are days when I go for a yorker, days I bowl a wide yorker; there are days when I assess conditions and bowl my slower ball into the pitch or use my bouncer',” Bishop said on the Star Sports Press Room for Super 8.

The Bumrah show at T20 World Cup

Bumrah is also assisted by speedster Arshdeep Singh, who has been the perfect wingman for the Indian pacer. During the same interaction, former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth backed Bumrah to lead the Men In Blue in the Caribbean pitches. Speedster Bumrah picked up five wickets at the ICC event. In 11 overs, the pacer has conceded only 45 runs at the T20 World Cup.

'This guy is a generational bowler'

"In addition to that, there are other ingredients. He's got that unique action where the ball gets on to you a lot quicker. And that's partly why those full tosses sometimes don't get smashed because they race onto you. Of course, when you develop that reputation… when I bowled with Curtly Ambrose, Matthew (Hayden) never put a foot wrong against Curtly because of his reputation, but he'd look to smash me. This guy is a generational bowler," Bishop added.