'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do doesn't promote infidelity': Ayushmann Khurrana calls it family film, his character 'green flag'

While responding to a question about the film's storyline, Ayushmann told reporters present there, He said, “Yeh film inn charon ke beech mein kya chal raha hai uspe hai. At the same time, I think yeh jo mera role hai Prajapati Pandey ka...he is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, uska moral compass bilkul correct hai. (This film is about what's happening between these four characters. At the same time, I think my role, Prajapati Pandey, is a green flag. He is a complete green flag; his moral compass is absolutely correct.) We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. (There is nothing in it that suggests Prajapati is having an affair with anyone. There is nothing like that at all).”

The trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was launched at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the presence of director Mudassar Aziz and actors Ayushmann, Sara Ali Khan , Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Ever since the teaser of the upcoming romantic comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do launched last month, many viewers complained the film was ‘glorifying’ or ‘promoting’ infidelity. But at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on Saturday, lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana defended the film, claiming it is designed as a wholesome family entertainer.

‘This is a family film’ The actor added that as a husband and father, he is conscious about working in films that the whole family can watch together, adding that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also falls in that bracket.

“Being a family man, I feel that I should make a film that my kids can watch. In fact, I took my kids to this edit. They really loved it. So, that's my barometer. A benchmark is set there. If the kids like the film, it becomes like a wholesome family film. And Pati Patni Aur Wo Do is the same film. Where everyone will enjoy it. It will be fun. It will be a good, fun comedy film,” he added.

All about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. That film was itself a remake of the 1978 classic starring Sanjeev Kumar.

The sequel also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza, and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal parts. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and B R Studios. It is set to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.