Struggling with hair fall and dandruff? Dermatologist shares benefits of this essential oil which can be your solution

If you’re tired of dealing with persistent dandruff or watching fistfuls of hair fall out every time you wash or comb your hair, you may be wondering whether natural remedies can offer any relief. Among the many options trending in hair care, rosemary oil has gained attention for its potential to support scalp health and reduce hair fall. Rosemary oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties which help with hair fall and dandruff.(Pixabay)

Dr Chandani Jain Gupta - a dermatologist and aesthetic physician at Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi, with eight years of experience in the field - is breaking down the benefits of adding rosemary oil to your hair care routine. She spoke to HT Lifestyle about why this essential oil is becoming a popular addition to hair-care routines, how it helps reduce dandruff and hair fall, and the safest ways to incorporate it effectively.

Is rosemary oil beneficial for your hair?

Dr Gupta states that rosemary oil is loaded with antioxidants that offer antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits, making it an effective natural option for hair care. She explains, “Rosemary oil is beneficial for hair health due to its high amount of antioxidants like carnosic acid, rosmarinic acid, and cineole that increase blood flow to the scalp, decrease inflammation in the scalp, and provide protection against damage to the hair follicle. These properties of rosemary oil may enhance the strength of hair roots, help support a more vigorous and healthier growing environment, while helping to keep the scalp clean.”

How does it help dandruff and hair fall?

The dermatologist elaborates, “By increasing blood circulation to hair roots and reducing the effects of inflammation on fragile roots and their strength, rosemary oil can help reduce hair loss. Rosemary's antifungal and antiseptic properties limit the buildup of dirt, sweat, and oils that cause dandruff. Therefore, rosemary oil can help relieve itchiness and reduce the flakiness associated with an itchy scalp.”

However, Dr Gupta emphasises that rosemary oil should be viewed as a complementary aid for hair growth, not a miracle solution. Consistent use may help create a healthier scalp environment, but results can differ from person to person.

Directions for use

When it comes to essential oils, using them correctly and safely is crucial to ensure you get effective, irritation-free results. Dr Pandey cautions against using undiluted rosemary oil directly on your skin and recommends performing a skin patch test prior to initial use.

The dermatologist advises, “To use rosemary oil safely, dilute it before application by mixing 3-4 drops with one tablespoon of a carrier oil such as coconut oil, almond oil, or jojoba oil, then massaging into the scalp for between five to ten minutes to allow absorption. Leave the diluted mixture on for no less than an hour or overnight, then wash it out. Use this treatment two to three times weekly. You may also add a few drops of rosemary essential oil directly to your shampoo prior to washing your hair with it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.