How do seeds help reduce hair fall? Dermatologist explains the seed cycling routine for hair fall control

Have you ever felt frustrated watching your hair fall out? Many people, regardless of age or gender, experience hair thinning and loss. It can be disheartening to try different shampoos and treatments without finding a solution. But what if there was a simpler, more natural way to nourish your hair from within? Consider seed cycling, a holistic method that uses the power of seeds to help balance hormones and support hair health. Does seed cycling help with hair loss? (Shutterstock)

What is the underlying reason for hair loss?

To start seed cycling, it is important to understand what causes hair loss. Many of us think external factors, like harsh hair products or environmental damage, are to blame. However, weak roots and hair follicles are often the real problem. "Hormonal imbalances, especially those involving estrogen and progesterone, can affect hair growth", Dr Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon, tells Health Shots.

This makes it clear that we need to look deeper than just what we apply to our hair. Proper nutrition from within is usually necessary to stop hair loss, using topical products alone isn't enough. Seed cycling can help support your hormonal health. “By adding specific seeds to your diet, you can benefit from nutrients and healthy fats that strengthen hair follicles,” shares the doctor. But which seeds should you focus on?

What are the best seeds for hair fall?

Five main seeds used in seed cycling: pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, and sunflower seeds. Each of these seeds has unique benefits that can help improve hair health.

Pumpkin seeds: High in zinc, which helps strengthen hair and prevent thinning. "Zinc helps keep hair moisturised and supports the production of new cells", says Dr Kapoor. Without enough zinc, hair can become brittle and fall out, making pumpkin seeds an excellent choice for healthy hair.

Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for promoting hair growth. "Omega-3s help keep your scalp healthy by reducing inflammation", says the cosmetic dermatologist. This can help address issues like dandruff, which can worsen hair loss.

Chia seeds: Chia seeds are high in protein and essential amino acids. They help keep blood sugar levels steady, which can prevent hair loss. Chia seeds can also absorb a lot of water, helping to keep your hair hydrated.

Sunflower seeds: Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, which is a potent antioxidant that protects your hair follicles from stress. They also have selenium, a mineral that helps keep hair follicles healthy.

Sesame seeds: "Often ignored, they are high in calcium and magnesium, which are essential for keeping hair strong. They also contain lignans and phytosterols, which help balance hormones", says hair expert Ritu Vijayvergiya.

How to eat seeds for hair growth?

To incorporate seeds into your routine, follow seed cycling. This means eating specific seeds at different phases of your menstrual cycle to support hair health.

Follicular phase (days 1-14): In the first half of your cycle, eat flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds. "Aim for 1-2 tablespoons of each daily to help balance your estrogen levels", shares the dermat. You can add these seeds to smoothies, oatmeal, or sprinkle them on salads.

Luteal phase (days 15-28): Use chia seeds and sunflower seeds during the second half of your cycle. Aim for 1-2 tablespoons of each. "These seeds help balance progesterone levels, which are important for hair growth", says the doc You can add them to snacks or yoghurt, or use them as a crunchy topping on your favourite dishes.

What is seed cycling and what are its benefits?

Seed cycling can be very beneficial, and combining it with other healthy habits can enhance your results. Here are some extra tips to consider:

Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water is important for your overall health, including your hair's health. Staying hydrated helps keep moisture balanced in hair follicles.

Mind your haircare routine: Use gentle sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners. Massage your scalp regularly to increase blood flow and promote hair growth.

Manage stress: Chronic stress is a significant contributor to hair fall. "Practices like yoga, meditation, or even simple breathing exercises can help in managing stress levels", says the expert.

Chronic stress is a significant contributor to hair fall. "Practices like yoga, meditation, or even simple breathing exercises can help in managing stress levels", says the expert. Eat a balanced diet: In addition to seeds, ensure your diet is rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Foods high in vitamins A, C, D, and E, iron, and biotin can further support hair strength and health.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)