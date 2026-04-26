Nutritionist reveals the first sign of hormonal imbalance most women overlook: From irregular sleep to morning fatigue

Hormonal imbalances are a common issue among women, impacting overall lifestyle and well-being, yet they are often overlooked. This imbalance starts reflecting in everyday life with subtle signs that often go unnoticed. From fatigue to irregular sleep patterns, and more, there are several symptoms that indicate hormonal imbalances in women. Sleep signs that indicate hormonal imbalances in women. (Pexel)

Renu Rakheja, Nutritionist and Health Coach, in an Instagram post dated April 22, 2026, shares signs and symptoms that clearly indicate a hormonal imbalance in women.

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Hormonal imbalance is often linked to periods, weight gain, hot flashes, and mood swings. But there are more signs that indicate hormonal changes.