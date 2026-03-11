Doctor shares 'best hack' for blood pressure and stress management: 'Doing this daily will automatically decrease BP'
Practicing this ancient Indian technique every day may help lower your blood pressure naturally and regulate mood, according to Dr Shalini Singh Salunke.
According to recent World Health Organisation data, approximately 1.4 billion adults worldwide now live with hypertension – roughly 33 percent of the global population aged 30-79. As global hypertension rates continue to climb, a simple ancient Indian breathing technique is gaining traction. Also read | Delhi study links uncontrolled hypertension to lack of awareness and poor habits
In an Instagram video shared on March 10, Dr Shalini Singh Salunke, a general physician specialising in chronic condition reversal, revealed what she called the 'best hack' for managing blood pressure (BP) and stress: bhramari pranayama.
Doctor highlights cortisol trap
Most people begin their day by triggering a 'fight or flight' response – Dr Singh Salunke warned that checking phones, reading the news, or rushing straight into household chores can cause a sharp spike in cortisol and adrenaline.
"If you start the day with such a rush, cortisol and adrenaline will surge, which increases stress and, consequently BP," Dr Singh Salunke explained. To counteract this, she recommended a morning routine that prioritises the nervous system before the 'to-do' list.
How to practice bhramari pranayama
The technique, often referred to as 'bee breath', involves a specific posture and a soothing humming sound to stimulate the vagus nerve and calm the body, Dr Singh Salunke shared as she highlighted her 5 essential rules for bhramari pranayama:
⦿ Timing: perform the exercise on an empty stomach immediately after waking.
⦿ Posture: keep your spine straight and sit in a comfortable position.
⦿ The 'shanmukhi mudra': lightly close your ears with your thumbs and place your fingers over your eyes without applying pressure.
⦿ The sound: exhale slowly through the nose while making a steady humming sound (like a bee).
⦿ Consistency: start with 5 repetitions and gradually work up to 15.
Results you can hear
The doctor, who practices the routine daily herself, noted that the benefits go beyond mere relaxation – regular practice can regulate mood throughout the day and can naturally decrease blood pressure readings by 4 to 5 points. Dr Singh Salunke concluded: 'You can start with five repetitions and gradually increase to 15. Doing this daily will automatically decrease BP by four to five points."
By swapping the morning scroll for a few minutes of bhramari pranayama, patients may find a powerful, no-cost tool in their arsenal against chronic stress and cardiovascular strain, she added.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
