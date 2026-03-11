Doctor shares 'best hack' for blood pressure and stress management: 'Doing this daily will automatically decrease BP'

"If you start the day with such a rush, cortisol and adrenaline will surge, which increases stress and, consequently BP," Dr Singh Salunke explained. To counteract this, she recommended a morning routine that prioritises the nervous system before the 'to-do' list.

Most people begin their day by triggering a 'fight or flight' response – Dr Singh Salunke warned that checking phones, reading the news, or rushing straight into household chores can cause a sharp spike in cortisol and adrenaline.

In an Instagram video shared on March 10, Dr Shalini Singh Salunke, a general physician specialising in chronic condition reversal, revealed what she called the 'best hack' for managing blood pressure (BP) and stress: bhramari pranayama.

According to recent World Health Organisation data , approximately 1.4 billion adults worldwide now live with hypertension – roughly 33 percent of the global population aged 30-79. As global hypertension rates continue to climb, a simple ancient Indian breathing technique is gaining traction. Also read | Delhi study links uncontrolled hypertension to lack of awareness and poor habits

How to practice bhramari pranayama The technique, often referred to as 'bee breath', involves a specific posture and a soothing humming sound to stimulate the vagus nerve and calm the body, Dr Singh Salunke shared as she highlighted her 5 essential rules for bhramari pranayama:

⦿ Timing: perform the exercise on an empty stomach immediately after waking.

⦿ Posture: keep your spine straight and sit in a comfortable position.

⦿ The 'shanmukhi mudra': lightly close your ears with your thumbs and place your fingers over your eyes without applying pressure.

⦿ The sound: exhale slowly through the nose while making a steady humming sound (like a bee).

⦿ Consistency: start with 5 repetitions and gradually work up to 15.

Results you can hear The doctor, who practices the routine daily herself, noted that the benefits go beyond mere relaxation – regular practice can regulate mood throughout the day and can naturally decrease blood pressure readings by 4 to 5 points. Dr Singh Salunke concluded: 'You can start with five repetitions and gradually increase to 15. Doing this daily will automatically decrease BP by four to five points."

By swapping the morning scroll for a few minutes of bhramari pranayama, patients may find a powerful, no-cost tool in their arsenal against chronic stress and cardiovascular strain, she added.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.