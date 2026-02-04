In an Instagram video shared on January 26, the cardiologist explains why “almost ideal” numbers fall short when it comes to blood pressure control. Referencing evidence from the SPRINT trial, he breaks down why aiming precisely for 120 over 80 matters, while also sharing practical guidance on how to accurately measure and effectively manage blood pressure in everyday life.

Dr Evan Levine, a New York-based cardiovascular specialist with 30 years of experience, and board certifications in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, and Nuclear Cardiology, is highlighting the importance of precise blood pressure control stressing that the goal should be the ideal 120 over 80, neither higher nor lower.

If your blood pressure readings keep bouncing between 120 and 140, it’s easy to assume that being slightly above or below the “ideal” number is harmless. After all, close enough should count - right? But when it comes to blood pressure, experts say precision matters far more than most people realise. The ideal number isn’t just a guideline; it’s the goal your heart and blood vessels are designed to function best at - and settling for anything less may quietly raise your long-term risk.

Ideal blood pressure According to Dr Levine, if you are already on blood pressure medication, an “almost normal” reading isn’t good enough. The goal, he emphasises, should be precise control - 120 over 80 is not just a benchmark but the exact target your blood pressure should consistently aim for, rather than settling for numbers that are merely close to ideal.

He notes, “If your doctor tells you that 130 over 80 or 120 over 88 is fine, they might be missing the most important data we have. And I'm telling you right now, 120 over 80, that's the number. Not 135, not 128, but 120.”

The SPRINT trial The cardiologist cites findings from the landmark SPRINT trial to highlight why aiming for an ideal blood pressure of 120 over 80 is not just advisable, but evidence-based - showing that tighter blood pressure control can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and cardiovascular death.

Dr Levine explains, “This (SPRINT trial) wasn't just a small study. It was a landmark clinical trial that changed everything. It proved that for most people, driving that top number down to 120, intensive control drastically reduces the risk of heart attacks, heart failure, and death compared to the old standard of 140. It saves lives.”

Blood pressure measurement Dr Levine stresses that blood pressure is not a fixed number and can fluctuate throughout the day - which is why the most meaningful reading is the one taken at home, when you are relaxed and in your usual environment. Measurements taken at a doctor’s clinic, he explains, are often skewed by stress, anxiety, or being rushed, and therefore may not reflect your true, everyday blood pressure.

He states, “There's no place like home. Don't rely solely on that one reading in the cold doctor's office when you're stressed or rushed. That's how some people get overmedicated or misdiagnosed. You need to check your blood pressure at home where you're comfortable. Sit down, relax, and see what your body is doing in its natural environment. That's the number your doctor needs to see.”

How to manage blood pressure? The cardiologist reassures that managing blood pressure doesn’t need to feel like a round-the-clock task 0 for most people, a once-daily medication is enough to keep it under control. Maintaining steady readings around 120 over 80 is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect your heart, lower cardiovascular risk, and ultimately support a longer, healthier lifespan.

Dr Levine highlights, “Managing this shouldn't be a 24-hour chore. For almost everyone blood pressure can and should be managed with once daily medication. Once a day to keep it at 120 over 80. It's the simplest way to add years to your life. If you aren't at 120 over 80, ask your doctor why. Show them your home readings. Demand the best protection for your heart because close enough when it comes to blood pressure isn't good enough.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.