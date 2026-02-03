Nutritionist warns people with these 4 health issues to avoid or limit coffee: ‘Can raise blood pressure…’

Coffee is the go-to beverage, the pick-me-up that helps get through the day's groggy slumps. Over time, it has become a household name for its great energising effects. But there are some groups of people for whom coffee may not be suitable, as it can trigger or worsen certain health issues. Understanding these concerns is important, so that enjoying a cup of coffee should not be at the cost of your well-being. Coffee can backfire if you don't responsibly consume it. (Pexels)

Vulnerable groups need to take steps to limit or avoid it so that this otherwise cup of energy won't aggravate already existing health issues, resulting in unintended complications. Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition, UK and national diabetes educator shared on February 2 a post about who should avoid coffee.



ALSO READ: Nutritionist warns people with these 4 health conditions to avoid chia seeds: ‘If you have low blood pressure…’

You are afflicted by these conditions, reconsider coffee:

1. Anxiety The nutritionist warned that coffee is a stimulant which can aggravate palpitations, a common anxiety symptom, and thereby make you more anxious. A study published in February 2024 confirmed that coffee intake spikes anxiety levels. Caffeine revs up the body and mind, affecting the nervous system, making you more jittery than usual. And for those who already have anxiety, coffee worsens it,

2. Acidity If your stomach is frequently upset or if you suffer from acidity, the nutritionist cautioned against coffee intake. “It can worsen your acid reflux and make you feel much worse,” she noted. Drinking coffee may aggravate a sensitive gut, making it harder to digest food comfortably. Since the gut is connected to major physiological and psychological systems, like the gut-brain axis, gut-skin link and immune system, your overall wellbeing can be affected.

3. Pregnancy Caffeine can impact fetal growth or the baby's development. The nutritionist warned,"Please limit or even reduce the consumption of coffee, which is going to actually impact the baby's or the fetus's development." Several studies identified the link between coffee consumption's adverse effect on the fetus. As per a study published by Reproductive Toxicology in January 2024, some of the common side effects are: low birth weight, cardiac and genital anomalies, higher body mass, and neurodevelopmental and neurobehavioral outcomes.

4. High blood pressure or heart-related conditions Those who suffer from high blood pressure or any heart-related condition are warned by the nutritionist to avoid coffee. “Coffee can raise your blood pressure even more, causing worse high BP and symptoms,” she noted. A 2023 study found that caffeine triggers the release of adrenaline, which makes the heart beat faster and raises blood pressure. This can also affect blood vessels, leading to inflammation and reduce body's natural ability to respond to insulin, all of which may increase the risk of heart problems over time.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.