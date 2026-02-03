Can vitamin D reduce heart attack risk? US doctor explains why results may vary for different people

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down the role vitamin D plays in protecting against cardiovascular disease and reducing the risk of heart attacks. In an Instagram video shared on February 3, the physician explains how vitamin D affects different individuals - and why supplementation does not work the same way for everyone when it comes to heart disease risk.

Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and in the search for prevention, vitamin D has increasingly entered the spotlight. From headlines claiming it can slash heart attack risk to others dismissing its benefits altogether, the messaging around vitamin D and heart health can feel confusing. Does this sunshine vitamin really protect your heart - or is the truth more nuanced?

Can vitamin D lower heart attack risk? According to Dr Sood, the role of vitamin D in heart health and cardiovascular disease prevention has been studied for years, but the findings remain inconsistent. He points to a recent studyshowing why vitamin D supplementation does not work uniformly for everyone, highlighting the wide variation in individual responses.

He elaborates, “You may have seen the headline that vitamin D cuts heart attack risk in half, but the details actually matter. Vitamin D has been studied for years in cardiovascular disease, often with mixed results. A recent report highlighted by the American Heart Association helps explain why the key finding wasn't that vitamin D works for everyone.”

What the study found Dr Sood points out that measurable benefits were seen only in people who already had heart disease and were deficient in vitamin D. Individuals with normal baseline vitamin D levels showed no significant improvement, underscoring why supplementation is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

The physician explains, “The benefit appeared in adults with established heart disease who were also vitamin D deficient and only when dosing was tailored to raise and maintain adequate blood levels. In that group, heart attack risk was substantially lower compared with people who remained deficient. That context matters because many earlier vitamin D studies gave the same dose to everyone regardless of baseline levels. If someone's vitamin D was already sufficient, adding more didn't change outcomes, which is why those trials often show neutral results. So, this is more about identifying deficiency and correcting it, particularly in high-risk individuals.”

How does vitamin D help? According to the physician, vitamin D supports heart health by helping regulate inflammation, maintain healthy vascular function, and manage calcium balance - adding an extra layer of cardiovascular protection.

Dr Sood explains, “Vitamin D plays roles in inflammation, vascular function, and calcium regulation, all of which can influence cardiovascular health. This also doesn't replace standard cardiovascular treatments or lifestyle changes. Think of vitamin D correction as a potential additional layer of risk reduction for certain people, not a substitute for proven care.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.