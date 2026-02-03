Do you get frequent red spots after rubbing your eyes? Physician explains what it is and when it gets concerning

Dr Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has explained the real reason behind the sudden appearance of bright red spots on the eyes after rubbing them - and why it is usually nothing to panic about. In an Instagram video shared on February 2, the physician breaks down the underlying biological reasons behind these red spots - and clearly explains when the condition is harmless and when it may warrant medical attention.

Rubbing your eyes and suddenly seeing a bright red patch - or what looks like blood spreading across the white part of your eye - can be genuinely alarming. It often appears out of nowhere and looks far more serious than it feels, leaving many people wondering if they have damaged their eye or triggered a medical emergency. But is it actually as dangerous as it looks? According to Dr Kunal Sood, the answer is usually reassuring.

What is the bright red spot? According to Dr Sood, noticing a sudden bright red patch on the white part of your eye after rubbing it may be a sign of a subconjunctival haemorrhage - a condition caused by tiny blood vessels breaking under the surface of the eye. When these tiny blood vessels rupture, blood seeps into the space between the conjunctiva and the sclera, pooling beneath the surface and appearing as a vivid red patch on the eye.

The physician explains, “Have you ever noticed a bright red spot over the white part of your eye and wondered what that is? It might be a subconjunctival haemorrhage. The conjunctiva, the clear layer over the white part of your eye, has tiny blood vessels. When these blood vessels break, blood leaks between the conjunctiva and sclera, creating these red spots.”

Is this concerning? Dr Sood reassures that in most cases, this is completely harmless and is usually caused by sudden strain or pressure - such as vigorous eye rubbing, coughing, or sneezing. The condition typically resolves on its own without requiring any treatment.

He states, “The good news is most of the time it is harmless and will heal on its own. Most common causes include coughing, sneezing, straining, or rubbing your eyes too hard.”

However, the physician stresses that getting frequent subconjunctival haemorrhages can be a sign of underlying disease, and must be evaluated by a medical professional. He highlights, “If you notice you do get frequent subconjunctival haemorrhages, it is best to consult with your doctor as this may be a sign of an underlying disease such as diabetes and hypertension.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.