Sneezing frequently? Pulmonologist says it can be dust allergy; shares 5 symptoms to know and ways to prevent

Dust is unavoidable, indoors or outdoors, but excessive exposure can easily trigger allergic reactions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover, head of critical care and pulmonology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “For some people, exposure to dust can trigger allergic reactions, most often due to dust mites, tiny organisms that thrive in bedding, upholstered furniture, and carpets. Recognising the early signs and addressing them promptly can make daily life more comfortable.” Also read | Ayurvedic remedies to get relief from dust allergy Exposure to dust can trigger allergic reactions.(Shutterstock)

The pulmonologist further shared some common symptoms of dust allergy:

1. Frequent sneezing:

If you have spells of sneezing, especially in the mornings or when you are cleaning, it could be your body's mechanism for expelling dust particles from the nostrils.

2. Stuffy or runny nose:

Dust mites might irritate nasal tissues, resulting in chronic stuffiness or a runny nose. These conditions tend to worsen in cramped, poorly aerated spaces.

3. Red, watery eyes:

Redness, itching, and profuse watering of the eyes usually accompany nasal symptoms when dust allergens are involved.

4. Coughing and wheezing:

Inhaling dust can trigger bouts of coughing or wheezing, particularly in asthmatics. If your symptoms are better out of doors but worse indoors, dust is probably responsible.

5. Symptoms intensify at home:

If symptoms worsen at home, most noticeably in the bedroom, it may be a sign of dust mites nesting in mattresses, pillows, curtains, or carpets.

Check out these tips to help minimise effect of allergens on your well-being (Image by Freepik)

Tips to deal with dust allergy:

Clean regularly : Use a damp cloth to trap dust rather than spreading it into the air.

: Use a damp cloth to trap dust rather than spreading it into the air. Wash bedding weekly : Wash sheets and pillowcases in hot water and dry completely to kill mites.

: Wash sheets and pillowcases in hot water and dry completely to kill mites. Use protective covers : Allergen-proof encasings on mattresses and pillows can minimise exposure.

: Allergen-proof encasings on mattresses and pillows can minimise exposure. Enhance air quality : Ventilate rooms well and try HEPA filter–based air cleaners.

: Ventilate rooms well and try HEPA filter–based air cleaners. Reduce clutter: Less stuff means less room for dust to settle.

"If symptoms persist even after these steps, see a pulmonologist or allergist. Prompt medical attention, including the use of inhalers or antihistamines, can relieve symptoms and enable you to keep dust allergies at bay throughout the year," said Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.