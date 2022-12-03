Ayurvedic remedies to get relief from dust allergy

Each season comes with its own unique set of allergies. This typically appears as allergies to mould in the summer, pollen in the spring, and dust in the winter. Every season welcomes us with frequent episodes of excessive coughing and sneezing. A relatively typical type of allergy is dust allergy, which is brought on by little dust mites. And coping with it is genuinely difficult. It is extremely difficult to manage and can be started by a variety of substances. A few common signs of a dust allergy include sneezing, runny nose, teary eyes, coughing, and breathing difficulties. (Also read: World Allergy Week 2022: Common allergens that can lead to allergic Asthma, symptoms, tips to reduce/eliminate allergens )

Dr. Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda and Gut Health Coach, shared some effective Ayurvedic remedies to fight dust allergy, in her recent Instagram post.

1. Turmeric

Turmeric reduces constant coughing and swelling from environmental irritants. (Pixabay)

Turmeric, designated as “Haridra” in Sanskrit, is a powerful spice that works as a panacea for myriad health issues, including dust allergy symptoms. Turmeric reduces constant coughing and swelling from environmental irritants. Drinking a glass of warm turmeric milk at night before bedtime helps treat dust allergy.

2. Tulsi

Tulsi is an age-old home remedy for a host of respiratory complaints, including dust allergies(Pixabay)

Containing ample volumes of cooling bioactive components as well as antimicrobial elements, tulsi is an age-old home remedy for a host of respiratory complaints, including dust allergies. Boil the leaves in warm water, and distil the extract to prepare a herbal drink. Sipping this tulsi tea treats signs of inflammation and dust allergies.

3. Black Cumin

A herbal remedy for allergic rhinitis is black cumin seed oil.(Istockphoto)

Called “Krishna Jeeraka” in Sanskrit, black cumin or kalonji is a storehouse of antimicrobial agents that thwart infection and inflammation in the respiratory tract. A herbal remedy for allergic rhinitis is black cumin seed oil, which when applied and massaged on the nose and throat twice a day aids in the decongestion of the nasal and oral passages.

4. Yoga

Pranayama (breathing exercise) helps a lot to increase the body's immunity to allergens.(Prasanth Inturi)

Ardhachandrasana, Pavanamuktasana, Vrukshasana and Setubandhasana are beneficial yoga postures for allergies. Pranayama (breathing exercise) helps a lot to increase the body's immunity to allergens. It ensures proper nourishment and functioning of body cells.

