Swara Bhasker asks for prayers after her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad's father, suffers brain haemorrhage

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker's father-in-law and National President of Nationalist Youth Congress, Fahad Ahmad’s father, has been hospitalised after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The actor took to her Instagram stories to share an update on his health, revealing that he had undergone on. Here’s what she said. Swara Bhasker wrote on social media that her father-in-law is hospitalised.

Swara Bhasker’s father-in-law suffers a brain haemorrhage

Swara wrote on her Instagram stories that her father-in-law suffered a brain haemorrhage on Sunday night and was operated on Monday morning. Asking people for prayers, she wrote, “Fahadh’s father, my father in law had brain hemorrhage last night and was operated on early this morning.”

She also added that she and Fahad will be taking a break from social media in light of the emergency, “We are attending to this unfortunate family emergency and will be unavailable for some days. Please keep Uncle in your prayers. (folded hands emojis).” Fahad did not post anything on social media about his father’s health.

A screengrab of Swara Bhasker's Instagram stories.

Swara and Fahad were friends for three years before they married on 16 February 2023 with a court marriage ceremony registered under the Special Marriage Act. They met at a protest in 2019. She gave birth to their first child, Rabiya, in September of the same year. After her birth, she had posted a sweet picture of her father-in-law holding their daughter as her father looks on, writing, “Tata + Dada (heart emoji).”

Recent work

Swara was last seen in the 2020 film Sheer Qorma and the 2022 films Jahaan Chaar Yaar and Mimamsa. She also starred in the 2021 show Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai. This year, she and Fahad starred in the game show Pati Patni Aur Panga, where they were the 3rd runners-up. Swara has also shot for Mrs Falani, which has yet to be released.

Fahad is a member of the NCP(SP). He was previously a Member of the Samajwadi Party and had served as the President of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha in Maharashtra.