Swara Bhasker loses cool as husband Fahad Ahmed flirts with Sonali Bendre on Pati Patni Aur Panga: ‘Ladki dekhi nahi…’

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, are currently part of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. In the recent promo, Fahad was seen flirting with Sonali in front of Swara, and in return, the actor roasted her husband. Swara Bhaskar's husband, Fahad Ahmad, flirts with Sonali Bendre in front of her.

In the video, the couple were positioned back-to-back, playing a guessing game. When Sonali asked Fahad, "Swara ke maang tika main kitne moti hai?" Fahad held Sonali's hands and, looking at her face, replied, "Ma'am, I can only see pink bindi," referring to what Sonali was wearing with her pink saree. Fahad added, "Ma'am you asked so sweetly, I can't remember anything about Swara. Ma'am chhodiye naa (leave it)." A clearly annoyed Swara then lost her cool and grabbed him by his neck. She added, "Matlab ladki dikhi nahi ki dimaag shut down hogaya iska (The moment he saw a girl, his brain just shut down)."

Sharing the promo video, Colors TV wrote on Instagram, "Warning: Repeat Fahad's actions at your own risk! ⚠😨 Dekhiye #PatiPatniAurPanga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, #Colors aur @jiohotstar par."

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's marriage

Swara and Fahad registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on 6 January 2023, and publicly announced it with a heartfelt video on 16 February 2023. Swara wore her mother’s saree for the court marriage and, post-registration, the couple also enjoyed wedding rituals like the haldi and mehendi ceremonies, a musical night, and more. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa, in September 2023.

About Pati Patni Aur Panga

The show puts real-life celebrity couples through unscripted tasks and playful challenges, testing their compatibility, communication, teamwork, and emotional strength. Apart from Swara and Fahad, the show also stars celebrity couples like Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, and Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri. The show premiered on 2 August and is available to watch on Colors TV and JioHotstar.