Swara Bhasker is all smiles as she poses with Kunal Kamra, takes a dig at viral call on his location in Tamil Nadu

Kunal Kamra found himself in the midst of a fresh controversy over his comments against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in March. Actor Swara Bhasker has now shown her support for the stand-up comedian with a new Instagram post, where she took a fresh dig at the viral call made by a Shiv Sena supporter threatening Kunal when he said that he is in Tamil Nadu. (Also read: BookMyShow releases statement after Kunal Kamra asks ticketing platform not to ‘delist’ him: ‘Facts been misrepresented’) Swara Bhasker met stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in Tamil Nadu.

Swara with Kunal Kamra

Swara shared a pair of pictures in which she was seen with Kunal. The two of them were seen in a light-hearted mood as they smiled in the pictures. Both of them also twinned in white outfits. “Tamil Nadu kaise pahuchega bhai (How will you reach Tamil Nadu)?” was written on the picture, a direct reference to how Kunal responded to the threats received in the call.

In the caption, Swara wrote, “Someone once asked… “TamilNadu kaisey pahunchega bhai?” (laughing face emoticon) Featuring one and only @kuna_kamra.” The post was geo-tagged at Tamil Nadu.

Several users reacted to the post and the caption with laughing face emoticons. One said, “You reached swara ji congratulations.” “Haha what a line! And the way that guy delivered it….. damn funny.”

About the call

For the unversed, in a recording of the 53-second audio clip, the caller was heard abusing Kunal Kamra and saying that he would meet the same fate as the studio in Mumbai, where he targeted Mr Shinde. When the comedian said that he was currently in Tamil Nadu, the caller said: "Tamil Nadu kaise pahuchega bhai (How to reach Tamil Nadu now)?" He then said, "Talk to our sir, one minute." The call was then disconnected.

Kunal sang a parody of Bholi Si Surat, a popular song from the Bollywood movie Dil To Pagal Hai at one of his shows. With this parody song, he allegedly targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading to multiple FIRs against him. Following the controversy, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena youth group, Yuva Sena, vandalised The Habitat, the venue where the show was filmed.