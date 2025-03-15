Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls questioning why husband Fahad Ahmad didn’t play Holi. Here’s what she said

Actor Swara Bhasker has come out swinging against trolls who trolled her husband Fahad Ahmad's decision not to play Holi. She took to social media to lambast trolls for their intrusive comments. Also read: Swara Bhasker shares her biggest fear before marrying Fahad Ahmad: ‘Mujhe Bollywood parties mein nahi bulayenge’ On Friday, Swara shared glimpses of her Holi celebrations with family on Instagram. (Instagram)

Swara Bhasker claps back at trolls

On Friday, Swara gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her Holi festivities with loved ones. The photograph showcased Swara, her husband Fahad Ahmad, and their adorable daughter Rabiya reveling in the colourful spirit of the festival. While Swara and Rabiya's faces were radiant with bright Holi hues, Fahad noticeably didn’t have any colour on his face.

It seems didn’t play as he was fasting for Ramazan. However, several social media users took to the comment section to troll the couple, with some wondering the reason behind Fahad not playing with colours.

One comment read, “Why didn’t your husband apply colours?)" with another reading, “Blind devotee's question: Why didn’t your husband play Holi?)".

One social media user wrote, “@reallyswara your husband not playing colors says a lot”, and another shared, “@reallyswara you say it is possible to celebrate the festival without forcing people to participate. If you people (your husband) respect each others faiths n really love you they will participate in your festivals happily (you don’t have to ask or force) n you can participate in their festivals. When participation becomes one sided, that’s the issue”.

Swara refused to let the criticism slide, and instead delivered a swift response. Taking to her Instagram stories, Swara re-posted the Holi photos, accompanied by a pointed message. She wrote, “Happy Holi ya’ll! Gentle reminder: it’s possible to celebrate our festivals and share joy WITHOUT forcing people to participate”.

Swara's work and personal life

Swara married Fahad Ahmad, a student activist and politician, in February 2023. They welcomed the birth of their daughter Rabiya in September that year. Fahad was a member of the Samajwadi Party before he moved to Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction). He contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 from Anushakti Nagar constituency in Mumbai south-central.

Swara was last seen in the 2022 films, Jahaan Chaar Yaar and Mimansa. She will be next seen in Mrs Falani, which does not have a release date yet.