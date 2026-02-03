Cardiologist with 30 years of experience shares 5 simple hacks that add years to your life: ‘Hit 7,000 steps every day…’

In an Instagram video shared on January 18, the cardiologist highlights, “As you know, I'm a cardiologist and I see people trying to biohack their way to a longer life every day. Forget the expensive supplements. Here are five very simple rules that will actually add years to your life.”

Dr Evan Levine, a New York-based cardiovascular specialist with 30 years of experience, with board certifications in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, and Nuclear Cardiology, has shared five simple, no-nonsense rules that can help support a longer, healthier life.

Also Read | Cardiologist with 30 years of experience reveals the most dangerous pill in your medicine closet

When it comes to longevity , it is not extreme diets, expensive supplements, or trendy biohacks that make the biggest difference - it is the small, everyday choices you repeat over time. Simple lifestyle habits, when done consistently, can quietly add years to your life while protecting your heart and overall health.

1. Don’t smoke or vape Dr Levine warns against smoking - whether tobacco or marijuana - and places particular emphasis on avoiding vaping, as these habits introduce harmful chemicals into the body that trigger inflammation and damage the delicate lining of the arteries.

He explains, “Inhaling these chemicals causes systemic inflammation and destroys your endothelium. That's the lining of your arteries. The US surgeon general is clear that it is the number one cause of preventable death. If you want to avoid a stroke, a heart attack, or lung cancer, keep your lungs clean.”

2. Fast food ban The cardiologist strongly advises steering clear of fast food altogether - to the point of banning yourself from stepping into a fast-food restaurant. He emphasises cooking at home as the better alternative, as it allows you to control ingredient quality, cooking methods, and especially salt intake, all of which play a crucial role in long-term heart health.

Dr Levine notes, “Just don't walk into any fast food restaurant, period. When you make it yourself, you control the quality and the salt. Now, most fast food is loaded with hidden sodium and dense processed calories. You'll save your heart, and you'll save thousands of dollars a year.”

3. Avoid the three white powders Dr Levine bluntly advises eliminating what he calls the “three white powders” from your life - salt, sugar, and cocaine. Cutting back on salt and sugar can significantly help regulate blood pressure and lower the risk of conditions like fatty liver disease, while avoiding cocaine is, quite simply, essential for protecting your heart and overall health.

The cardiologist states, “The three white powders, beware of them. No salt, no sugar, no cocaine. Salt drives up your blood pressure. Sugar drives up your salt intake and causes fatty liver. And cocaine is a fast track to a fatal arrhythmia or a sudden heart attack. Get them out of your life.”

4. Hit 7,000 steps daily Walking is one of the simplest daily habits that can significantly extend both lifespan and healthspan. The cardiologist notes that aiming for around 7,000 steps a day strikes the ideal balance.

Dr Levine stresses, “Hit 7,000 steps every day. You don't need to run a marathon. Set your smartwatch or your phone. If you've been at your desk for an hour, get up and walk. Study shows 7,000 steps is kind of a sweet spot to significantly drop your risk of dying from anything.”

5. Avoid excessive stress Dr Levine stresses the importance of eliminating chronic sources of stress from your life - whether that means distancing yourself from toxic relationships, reassessing an unhealthy work environment, or managing your finances more intentionally so financial stress does not become a constant burden.

He emphasises, “Cut the toxicity. Avoid excessive stress. And this means auditing your life. Walk away from toxic people. Move away from toxic jobs. And stop overspending. Financial weight is just as heavy as physical weight. Protect your peace to protect your heart.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.