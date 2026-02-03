Stress can change how you look: Doctor explains ‘cortisol face’ and how to reverse it
Is your face appearing duller than usual? Don't blame your skincare, as your stress level may be responsible for the tired appearance.
With everyday life's fast-paced demands surging, from constant engagement with social media to personal commitment and workplace responsibilities, stress is also rising exponentially. The mental and emotional load can feel overwhelming.
ALSO READ: Feeling stressed? 5 types of calming music you need to put on your playlist
Chronic stress can have alarming consequences, from persistent anxiety to elevated cortisol levels that drive inflammation and trigger various health problems. The extent is such that stress can even alter your facial appearance. This is usually called the ‘cortisol face,’ named after the hormone that spikes when a person is in a state of stress.
To understand more about this cortisol face and how it can be prevented, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Aravinda S N, lead consultant - internal medicine, Aster RV Hospital, who revealed what cortisol face looks like.
Although it is a non-medical term, he explained that cortisol face is caused by prolonged elevation of the hormone, which can affect the skin and facial contours. For the uninformed, cortisol is a stress hormone that regulates the body's stress response and plays an instrumental role in the fight-or-flight mechanism.
"Cortisol mobilises energy, sharpens focus, and temporarily diverts resources away from non-essential functions like digestion and reproduction so you can deal with what’s in front of you,” Dr Aravinda added.
So cortisol prepares your body to handle stressful situations, helping you to act quickly. But to do so, the body's vital functions slow down because they are not required for survival. However, when cortisol levels remain elevated for a long time, prolonged suppression can disrupt normal bodily functions, significantly impacting health.
What happens to the face under chronic stress?
Stress leaves visible marks on your face. Changes are seen in the skin and facial structure.
The doctor described why high cortisol affects facial appearance: “High cortisol promotes fluid retention and redistribution of fat, which may make the face appear puffier or rounder, particularly around the cheeks and jawline.”
And as a result, cortisol is responsible for major structural changes. “Cortisol weakens skin structure and accelerates fine lines, sagging, and dullness.” Other issues are also spotted, like excess sebum production, worsening acne, redness, pigmentation, and sensitivity. All of these make one get a tired, aged appearance.
But the doctor assured that once cortisol levels normalise, fluid balance improves, inflammation reduces, and the skin’s regenerative processes can recover.
How to reverse stress-related facial changes
Dr Aravinda shared that reversing stress-related facial change largely involves significant lifestyle modifications. This includes a wide range of daily habits, from maintaining quality sleep to eating clean and healthy. With lifestyle changes, the facial alterations can be minimised.
The doctor listed out these hacks:
1. Efficient stress regulation
- Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep each night. Sleep naturally resets cortisol and helps skin repair itself.
- Simple mindfulness practices, slow breathing, short daily walk can lower stress hormones.
- Regular physical activity helps restore healthy cortisol rhythms and improves circulation to the skin.
2. Nutrition
- Add nutrients like antioxidants (vitamins C and E) and omega-3 fats, and hydration supports collagen synthesis and reduces inflammation.
- Limit excessive caffeine, alcohol, and high-sugar diets that spike cortisol.
3. Skincare
- Use gentle cleansers, daily broad-spectrum sunscreen, and products with niacinamide, ceramides, retinoids, or peptides.
- Good skincare strengthens the skin barrier and stimulates repair.
4. Medical evaluation
- If facial puffiness, weight changes, acne, or skin thinning are persistent or severe, the cause may be different then.
- Assess for hormonal imbalance, sleep disorders, or endocrine conditions.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.