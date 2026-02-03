Stress can change how you look: Doctor explains ‘cortisol face’ and how to reverse it

With everyday life's fast-paced demands surging, from constant engagement with social media to personal commitment and workplace responsibilities, stress is also rising exponentially. The mental and emotional load can feel overwhelming. Manage your stress otherwise the signs will be prominent on face. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Chronic stress can have alarming consequences, from persistent anxiety to elevated cortisol levels that drive inflammation and trigger various health problems. The extent is such that stress can even alter your facial appearance. This is usually called the ‘cortisol face,’ named after the hormone that spikes when a person is in a state of stress.

To understand more about this cortisol face and how it can be prevented, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Aravinda S N, lead consultant - internal medicine, Aster RV Hospital, who revealed what cortisol face looks like.

Although it is a non-medical term, he explained that cortisol face is caused by prolonged elevation of the hormone, which can affect the skin and facial contours. For the uninformed, cortisol is a stress hormone that regulates the body's stress response and plays an instrumental role in the fight-or-flight mechanism.

"Cortisol mobilises energy, sharpens focus, and temporarily diverts resources away from non-essential functions like digestion and reproduction so you can deal with what’s in front of you,” Dr Aravinda added.

So cortisol prepares your body to handle stressful situations, helping you to act quickly. But to do so, the body's vital functions slow down because they are not required for survival. However, when cortisol levels remain elevated for a long time, prolonged suppression can disrupt normal bodily functions, significantly impacting health.