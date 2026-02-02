Cardiologist with 30 years of experience reveals the most dangerous pill in your medicine closet

Dr Evan Levine, a New York-based cardiovascular specialist with 30 years of experience, with board certifications in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, and Nuclear Cardiology, has revealed what he calls one of the most dangerous pills hiding in your medicine cabinet - particularly for older men. In an Instagram video shared on January 31, the cardiologist explains how this particular pill can negatively affect men’s urinary health as well as brain function - and why it is best to remove it from the medicine cabinet before it lands in your grandfather’s hands.

Most of us keep a handful of familiar medicines tucked away in our cabinets - pills we reach for without a second thought because they have always been there. But doctors warn that some of these everyday medications may be doing more harm than good, especially as we age. What seems like a harmless, go-to remedy could quietly trigger serious health issues , particularly for older adults, making it crucial to rethink what truly belongs in your medicine cabinet.

The most dangerous pill for older men According to Dr Levine, the familiar pink allergy pill Benadryl sitting in your medicine cabinet may not be as harmless as it seems - and can be particularly risky, especially for older men. He states, “We all know that little pink pill, right? Benadryl - it's the Swiss Army knife of medicine. Great for allergies, better for sleep, and fantastic at making you forget where you put your car keys and your car. But for my fellow gentlemen of a certain vintage, especially those of us who have developed, shall we say, complicated relationships with our prostates, Benadryl isn't a helper. It's a saboteur.”

Why is Benadryl dangerous? According to the cardiologist, Benadryl is an anticholinergic medication that effectively dries out the body. This can be particularly problematic for people with prostate issues, as it can worsen urinary retention and make passing urine significantly more difficult.

Dr Levine explains, “Benadryl is an anticholinergic. In plain English, it dries things up. It dries up your mouth. It dries your eyes. And here's the kicker. It essentially puts a do not disturb sign on your bladder. If you're already struggling with a prostate that's acting like a stubborn bouncer at a nightclub, Benadryl is the guy who just locked the front door. Next thing you know, it's 3:00 a.m. and your bladder is staging a protest, but nothing's moving. Not exactly the restful sleep the box promised.”

The cardiologist adds that Benadryl can also affect brain function, potentially leading to cognitive side effects such as brain fog, confusion and impaired alertness. He states, “For the brain, it's like throwing a handful of sand into a grandfather clock. It leads to confusion and brain fog that is anything but cute.”

Get rid of the pills Dr Levine strongly recommends discarding these pills - especially from the medicine cabinets of older men - before they trigger a medical emergency. Urinary retention can quickly become a serious and dangerous condition, which is why he advises reserving Benadryl for children treating hay fever, rather than elderly adults who may be far more vulnerable to its side effects.

He highlights, “Here's your homework. Go to the medicine cabinet and take those pills away from grandpa especially. And do it right now! Do it before he pees or stops peeing entirely and ends up in the emergency room at 4:00 a.m. getting a tube shoved where the sun don't shine just to empty his bladder. Let's leave the pink pills to the kids with hay fever.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.