Is Benadryl safe for allergy relief? Know the shocking ways it may affect your brain

Benadryl is often resorted to for bringing relief to allergy symptoms. But lately, with concerns around its safety, many are doubting Benadryl, which was once a household name for decades. As people are thinking twice, they are also seeking safer alternatives.

In a New York Times report, dated July 15, experts revealed that Benadryl, which is an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms, may not be the safest option anymore, given how it affects brain health primarily. There are several concerns about negative side effects and even long-term neurodegenerative disease.

Why was Benadryl popular in the first place?

The main reason it was popular before was because of its immediate effect on the allergy symptoms.

Dr Anna Wolfson, an allergist at Massachusetts General Hospital, spoke to the NYT and elaborated in the report, “This drug, whose generic name is diphenhydramine, provides almost immediate allergy relief. And with Benadryl around since the 1940s, it’s become the ‘Kleenex’ of antihistamines."

Benadryl has been around since the 1940s, as Dr Wolfson pointed out, indicating that it has been around so long, across generations even, that its presence became familiar. It’s what parents or grandparents may have used, which is why it continued to be trusted since the 20th century, till the time doubts were raised by the medical community.

Dr Wolfson used the reference of Kleenex, which is a brand of tissue in the United States, but became synonymous with the product itself. In a similar analogy, Benadryl became synonymous with antihistamines, medications that stop allergy symptoms. So often, people think that is the only go-to for allergy control, not knowing there are other safer options available.

In fact, as per Dr Wolfson, according to the report, Benadryl should only be used if it's the only option available. She used another interesting analogy of if someone is stranded on a deserted island and that's the only option available, then only should one use it, otherwise no. In most other situations, she said, there are safer and better alternatives to choose from.

What are the side effects?

Feeling groggy like hungover is one of the side effects.(Shutterstock)

The side effects are alarming, acting as a wake-up call for the medical community to question Benadryl's safety. The majority of side effects are neurological, associated with the brain.

The report stated that Benadryl belongs to an older class of antihistamines. It can enter the brain, crossing the blood-brain barrier and often leaving people feeling drowsy or mentally foggy. This leads to groginess and heightens the risk of falling, car accidents and even potential dementia. Explaining what goes on in the body during an allergy, the report described that bodies release a chemical called histamine to help fight the germs. But sometimes, harmless things like peanuts, dust or pollens also trigger the same response, like making you sneeze or cough. Here's where Antihistamines help in blocking this overreaction and relieving the symptoms of allergy.

Another expert, Dr Zachary Rubin, an Illinois-based allergist, weighed in on this subject of safety in the report, and noted, “Benadryl, ZzzQuil and other drugs with diphenhydramine can also make you drowsy, since histamine helps the brain stay alert.”

Dr Rubin further continued that the feeling is almost like being ‘knocked out,' impairing overall brain function temporarily. He said, “The feeling is more like being knocked out after having too much to drink, than deep, restorative sleep.”

Another expert, Dr David Stukus, seconded this in the report and added, “You have this lingering hangover effect.”

The side effect is so dangerous that the European Union added it to the ‘do not drive’ list, and even pilots are not allowed to fly Benadryl even if they have taken it two to three days ago, showcasing how lasting and dangerous the side effects can be.

How is Benadryl associated with dementia?

There's a potential risk of dementia from Benadryl.(Shutterstock)

As per a 2015 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, long-term use of an acetylcholine-blocking drug is linked to a higher risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s, 54 per cent and 63 per cent, respectively. But according to the report, experts say this doesn’t directly prove that Benadryl causes dementia, although it does interfere with acetylcholine, a brain chemical essential for memory, focus, and learning. However, this study highlights the lasting consequence of Benadryl consumption on brain health.

Better to opt for safer options

Dr Wolfson clarified, “Occasional use is fine.” But when buying any antihistamines for allergies, she recommended opting for newer ones like cetirizine and fexofenadine, commonly known as Zyrtec and Allegra.

In the report, another expert, Dr. Sarah Taylor-Black, an allergist at Dartmouth Health, added that these newer antihistamines don’t cross into the brain as much, making them a safer choice with fewer side effects.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.