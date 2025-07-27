Acupuncturist shares 3 dementia preventing hand exercises you should do every day: ‘Take your brain to the gym’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines dementia as a syndrome which can be caused by a number of diseases, which, over time, destroy nerve cells and damage the brain, typically leading to deterioration in cognitive function: meaning your ability to remember things and pass judgements. These simple moves done every day help fire up neurons in the brain, boost and maintain coordination, and help keep dementia at bay.(Freepik)

Several large studies have found that the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease increases in people aged 50 years or older. However, training your brain may help slow memory loss and other mental problems. In a post shared on July 25, Anna Seo, licensed acupuncturist and integrative health specialist, shared dementia preventing hacks - 3 hand exercises - that you should practise every day.

Tap your fingers, train your brain: 3 dementia preventing hand exercises

Sharing the three exercises, Anna wrote, “Tap your fingers, train your brain! These simple moves done every day help fire up neurons in the brain, boost and maintain coordination, and help keep dementia at bay.” She stressed that taking our brains to the gym after staring at emails and Excel sheets all day is crucially important. “Your future self will thank you,” she added. Let's find out the exercises she suggested:

1. Alternate clapping

To do this exercise, begin by clapping your hands normally for two counts. Then, switch the position by clapping for one count with your palms overturned. Now, do these movements alternatively while changing the position of your palms when they are overturned.

2. Alternating thumb and pinky finger

Make fists with both your hands. Now, stick out the thumb of your right hand and the pinky finger of your left hand. Then, change the fingers, with the thumb of your left hand and the pinky finger of your right hand sticking out. Do these movements one after the other.

3. Asymmetrical finger taps

For this movement, you have to touch the first digit of your fingers to the thumb, but the movements of both hands will be different. For the right hand, you will begin by touching your finger with the thumb, while simultaneously touching the pinky finger on your left hand. Then, continue moving forward with this asymmetric movement.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.