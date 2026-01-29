Longevity doctor applauds 79 year old woman lifting heavy weights: ‘This is what healthy ageing actually looks like'

Commenting on her workout, Dr De La Hoz said, “She’s 79 in a very fun, creative environment, lifting pretty good weight. I mean, this is what longevity is all about. It’s great to see people at this age exercising, building muscle , and maintaining that muscle structure.”

Staying fit and strong isn’t just for the young, exercise and strength training benefit people at every age. Dr Carlos De La Hoz, a longevity , pain, and regenerative medicine specialist, shared a video on his Instagram on January 29 of a 79-year-old woman lifting heavy dumbbells and doing a chest press. He highlighted how her strength, stamina, and dedication are a true example of what healthy ageing looks like. (Also read: 38 year old doctor lost 56 kg after years of stress eating; opens up about his weight loss journey and lifestyle changes )

He emphasised the benefits of her routine: “Doing free weights is even better. It improves coordination and stability, decreases fall risk, which is one of the major risks as we age, and promotes bone density while maintaining muscle mass. These are two of the most important things we need to focus on as we get older.”

Why should adults of all ages lift weights Dr De La Hoz added a motivating note for adults: “She’s doing something great, and we all should lift weights as adults. There should be no reason why we’re not lifting weights. And my message to her is, if you ever need a spotter, I’m here for you.”

“This is what healthy ageing actually looks like. Maintaining muscle is not about aesthetics. It’s about bone health, mobility, independence and quality of life long term,” he concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.