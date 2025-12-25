What fast food and bars near you are surprisingly open on Christmas Day? List of 9 go-to places

Christmas Day is here. While most department stores, grocery shops, retailers, and restaurants across the US are shut, there are some you can visit to enjoy the holiday. We have compiled a list of 12 fast food and restaurant that will remain open on December 25. Several restaurants are open on Christmas Day(Unsplash)

We recommend it's best to double-check your local restaurant’s holiday schedule to avoid any last-minute surprises.

List of fast food and restaurants that will remain open on Christmas Day

Arby’s: Most locations will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours vary by restaurant. Guests are encouraged to confirm hours with their local store before visiting.

Burger King: Holiday schedules differ by location. Customers should use the Burger King store locator to check hours at their nearest restaurant.

Domino’s: Hours and openings differ by franchise. Some locations may open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 with reduced hours, while others may close entirely. Check your local store online for confirmation.

Dunkin’: Many locations will be open, but schedules vary by restaurant. Hours can be confirmed through the Dunkin’ app or store locator.

McDonald’s: Most locations are expected to be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though hours vary by franchise. Customers can check their local restaurant’s schedule online.

Panda Express: Many locations are typically open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, depending on the individual franchise. Because hours are set locally, guests should call ahead before visiting.

Starbucks: Some stores will remain open, but hours differ by location and may be adjusted based on demand. Customers should verify holiday hours in the Starbucks app or store locator.

Subway: Because restaurants are independently owned, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours vary widely. Guests should check with their local shop before heading out.

Wendy’s: Many restaurants will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though hours may differ by location. The company recommends using the store locator to confirm local schedules.