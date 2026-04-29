Protect your skin from the sun with these 9 sunscreens that are perfect for Indian skin type

Stepping out without sunscreen is always a big no. Come what may, the weather or season is, applying sunscreen is no less than a ritual. Exposure to the sun without adequate protection can lead to sunburn, premature ageing, and an increased risk of skin cancer. Sunscreens work by either absorbing, reflecting, or scattering UV rays, depending on their formulation. Modern sunscreens are formulated to be lightweight, non-greasy, and suitable for various skin concerns, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. Pick the right sunscreen for men and women (Adobe Stock) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less So, in case you have been looking to buy sunscreens to beat the summer heat, here are 9 picks that are perfect for Indian skin types. Top 9 Sunscreens for Indian skin types

Give your skin the ultimate sun protection with the DermaCo 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen. This in Vivo, tested (ISO 24444:2019 Certified, CTRI/2025/02/080287) aqua gel sunscreen is infused with SPF 50 & PA++++ formulation to keep your skin protected from harmful UVA & UVB rays and blue light. Dermatologically tested, this sunscreen includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, that retains moisture and provide long-lasting hydration, and reduce sun damage. Moreover, Titanium Dioxide blocks the absorption of UV rays. The sunscreen is non-greasy and is perfect for both men and women of all skin types.

Reasons to buy Reasons to Buy Dermatologically tested In-Vivo certified Non-Greasy and suitable for both men and women 24-hour hydration Reason to avoid Can appear slightly greasy on combination skin after a few hours

Customer Feedback

Customers on Amazon India generally appreciate this sunscreen for its in-vivo, dermatologically tested. Many users mention that it blends easily without leaving a white cast, making it suitable for all skin types. However, some reviewers feel that the glow can appear slightly oily on combination skin types.

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Aqualogica gel-based sunscreen delivers intense hydration with a dewy finish. Powered by papaya and vitamin C, it enhances skin radiance while offering high UVA/UVB protection. The fast-absorbing, water-light texture makes it ideal for humid climates and daily layering under makeup. Designed especially for dry and dull skin, it avoids heaviness and blends seamlessly. Its formulation focuses on hydration-first sun care, appealing to users who want skincare benefits alongside reliable SPF protection. This sunscreen is In-vivo tested, is fragrance-free, and does not leave a white cast.

Reasons to buy Hydrating, dewy finish (great for dry skin) Lightweight gel texture No white cast Reason to avoid Too dewy for oily skin types May pill under makeup for some users Needs frequent reapplication outdoors

Customer Feedback This sunscreen receives positive feedback for its hydrating, gel-based formula that feels refreshing on the skin. Users particularly like the dewy finish and note that it works well for dry and combination skin types. On the downside, some customers with oily skin report that it becomes greasy after a few hours.

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This premium sunscreen combines advanced photoprotection with a refreshing water-gel texture. In-vivo tested, this sunscreen uses Fernblock technology and antioxidants to defend against UV, visible light, and environmental damage. The ultra-light formula absorbs quickly, leaving skin smooth and hydrated without greasiness. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, it works well under makeup. Dermatologists often recommend it for its broad-spectrum coverage and skin-repairing benefits beyond basic sun protection.

Reasons to buy Dermatologist-recommended brand Broad-spectrum + antioxidant protection Non-comedogenic and elegant texture Reason to avoid Expensive Limited availability offline May not suit very oily skin in peak summers

Customer Reviews: Customers often praise this sunscreen for its premium feel and dermatologically trusted formulation. It is widely appreciated for being lightweight, non-comedogenic, and suitable for sensitive or acne-prone skin. Many users also highlight its effectiveness in preventing tanning. However, the high price point is a common drawback mentioned in reviews, along with occasional feedback about needing reapplication to maintain protection.

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This sunscreen offers powerful sun protection in a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula. Its Dry-Touch technology ensures a matte finish, making it ideal for oily and combination skin. It spreads easily and works well under makeup without clogging pores. Designed for hot climates, it resists sweat and humidity. The non-comedogenic formulation helps prevent breakouts while delivering reliable broad-spectrum coverage, making it a popular everyday sunscreen option.

Reasons to buy Trusted global brand High SPF with good UVB protection Easily available and affordable Reason to avoid Can leave a white cast May sting eyes Slightly drying for some users

Customer Reviews: This sunscreen is popular for its strong sun protection and long-standing brand trust. Customers frequently note its effectiveness in preventing sunburn and tanning. However, a recurring concern is the white cast it may leave, especially on deeper skin tones, and some users find it slightly drying or difficult to blend smoothly.

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This sunscreen is designed for those who prefer a completely matte finish. Its silicone-based formula controls oil and minimises shine, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. It provides high SPF protection while acting like a primer under makeup. The texture feels smooth and velvety, helping blur pores slightly. Water and sweat resistance add to its durability, making it suitable for outdoor use and long wear.

Reasons to buy Excellent matte finish for oily/acne-prone skin Sweat-resistant Silicone-based, smooth texture Reason to avoid Can feel heavy or silicone-like Difficult to remove without double cleansing Not ideal for dry skin

Customer Reviews: Amazon reviewers often highlight this sunscreen’s matte finish and suitability for oily and acne-prone skin. It is praised for controlling shine and working well under makeup. Many users also appreciate its smooth, silicone-like texture. On the flip side, some mention that it can feel heavy or slightly occlusive, and a few report pilling when layered with other skincare products.

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This mineral sunscreen provides gentle yet effective sun protection using physical filters. Its gel-based formulation feels light and non-sticky, making it comfortable for everyday use. Suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin, it minimises irritation risks while offering broad-spectrum protection. The formula blends relatively well compared to traditional mineral sunscreens, though it may leave a mild white cast. It focuses on skin safety while maintaining decent cosmetic elegance.

Reasons to buy Mineral-based (gentler on sensitive skin) Dermatologist-recommended Good for acne-prone skin Reason to avoid Noticeable white cast Thick consistency Limited cosmetic elegance

Customer Reviews: Customers appreciate this sunscreen for its mineral-based formulation and suitability for sensitive skin. It is often recommended by dermatologists, which adds to user trust. However, several reviews point out that it leaves a noticeable white cast and may feel a bit heavy or greasy, especially in humid weather.

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This sunscreen offers affordable and reliable sun protection with a matte finish. Its fluid consistency spreads easily and absorbs quickly, making it convenient for daily use. Designed for Indian weather, it helps control excess oil and shine. The lightweight texture makes it suitable for layering under makeup. It provides decent protection for short outdoor exposure and is a popular budget-friendly choice for everyday sun care routines.

Reasons to buy Budget-friendly Matte finish suitable for oily skin Easy availability Reason to avoid Contains fragrance Basic formulation (less advanced filters) Can feel slightly chalky

Customer Reviews: This sunscreen is well-liked for its affordability and easy availability. Users mention that it provides decent daily sun protection and has a lightweight, fluid consistency. Many appreciate its matte finish, but some reviews note that it can leave a slight white cast and may not perform as well during prolonged outdoor exposure.

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This Korean sunscreen blends traditional skincare ingredients with modern UV protection. Infused with rice extract and probiotics, it nourishes and soothes the skin while protecting against sun damage. The creamy texture spreads effortlessly and leaves a natural, radiant finish without greasiness. It works well for dry, sensitive, and combination skin. The formula prioritises hydration and barrier care, making it ideal for those seeking skincare-focused sunscreen.

Reasons to buy Lightweight, hydrating Korean formula No white cast Contains rice extract for soothing effect Reason to avoid Expensive in India Availability issues Not very sweat-resistant

Customer Reviews: Customers frequently praise this sunscreen for its elegant, lightweight formula and moisturising feel. It is especially appreciated for leaving no white cast and giving a natural skin-like finish. Many users with sensitive skin report good compatibility. However, a few reviews mention that it may feel slightly too hydrating for oily skin types, particularly in humid climates.

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This In-vitro, In-Vivo Tested silicone-based sunscreen delivers a smooth, matte finish ideal for oily skin. It forms a protective barrier that resists sweat and water, ensuring long-lasting coverage. The gel texture glides easily and doubles as a makeup primer. It minimises shine and helps blur imperfections, making it suitable for humid conditions. Dermatologist-recommended, it is especially useful for those seeking non-greasy, durable sun protection.

Reasons to buy Dermatologist favorite in India Silicone gel gives a smooth, matte finish Great for oily and acne-prone skin Reason to avoid Silicone is not liked by everyone Lower PA rating compared to others Slightly expensive for quantity

Customer Reviews: This sunscreen receives strong positive feedback for its smooth, silicone-based texture that spreads easily and leaves a matte finish. Users often highlight its suitability for oily and acne-prone skin, as well as its non-greasy feel. Some drawbacks mentioned include a slightly heavy or silicone-like layer on the skin and the need for proper cleansing to remove it completely. Comparison Table

Product Name SPF Finish Benefits Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 Natural glow Brightening, daily use Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Dewy Hydrating, no white cast Heliocare 360 Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Natural Antioxidant protection Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ Matte-dry Reliable protection RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch SPF 50 PA++++ Ultra matte Oil control, sweat-resistant La Shield Lite Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ Semi-matte Gentle, mineral-based LAKMÉ Sun Expert Dry Matte Fluid SPF 50 Matte Affordable, daily use Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice SPF 50+ PA++++ Dewy Soothing, lightweight UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++ Matte-silicone Smooth finish, oil control

FAQ – Sunscreen for Indian skin tone How much sunscreen should I apply? Use about two fingers’ length for the face and neck. How often should I reapply sunscreen? Every 2–3 hours, especially after sweating or washing your face. What is the difference between SPF and PA? SPF protects against UVB (sunburn) PA protects against UVA (ageing, pigmentation) Can I skip sunscreen indoors? Not recommended if exposed to sunlight or screens for long periods.