Beauty veteran Dr Blossom Kochhar suggests 5 aromatherapy-backed essential oils to reduce stress and improve skin health

Essential oils have been used for about 6,000 years to help improve health and mood. When used mindfully, essential oils can greatly benefit your mind, body, and skin. According to India's aromatherapy pioneer, Dr Blossom Kochhar, certain essential face oils can help reduce the twin, often interlinked, lifestyle issues: stress and skin. Are aromatherapy essential oils good for skin? (Shutterstock) Dr Kochhar tells Health Shots, “What you put on your face should be as pure and nourishing as what you eat.” This idea is particularly relevant during stressful periods, as stress can harm the skin. When stress rises, cortisol levels increase. This leads to increased oil production and inflammation, which can cause acne and other skin problems. Best essential oils for skin and stress According to the expert, the following essential oils can promote skin healing and stress reduction: 1. Rose oil Rose oil is suitable for all skin types and helps tone and refresh the skin while reducing the appearance of pores. Its gentle floral scent can positively affect your emotions, helping to balance hormones during seasonal changes. For your daily beauty routine, apply rose oil after cleansing your face, or mix it into a gram flour scrub. This helps hydrate your skin without making it greasy. It also helps reduce the dullness that can come with stress.

2. Jasmine oil The sweet smell of jasmine oil can make you feel calm. Dr Kochhar says, "Jasmine oil is helpful for people with acne-prone skin. This wonderful oil soothes inflamed skin and helps reduce blemishes. It also has antiseptic properties that stop bacterial growth." You can easily add jasmine oil to your skincare routine. One way is to mix two to three drops of jasmine oil with a mug of cold water to create a refreshing toner. Use this mix as a rinse. For spot treatments, combine jasmine oil with calamine lotion, clove oil, and mint oil. This mixture adds a nice floral scent with a minty twist. Apply it nightly to help reduce whiteheads and achieve clearer skin.

3. Neroli oil Neroli oil is perfect because it helps tighten pores and reduce excess oil. The refreshing scent of neroli oil not only uplifts the mind but also balances the skin, making it ideal for hot, humid weather. Dr Kochhar recommends a simple recipe: mix a drop of peppermint oil with a tablespoon of tomato juice and oatmeal paste. Apply this mixture to your skin for 5-10 minutes, then rinse it off with cold water. This treatment is great for reducing oiliness while improving your skin's texture.

4. Ylang-ylang oil Ylang-ylang oil, known for its antibacterial properties, can help reduce stress-induced oiliness and breakouts. It has a fresh scent that wakes up your senses, helps prevent bacteria from spreading, and dries out unwanted blemishes. Dr Kochhar recommends applying ylang-ylang oil directly to pimples. This oil helps dry out the spots and lowers the chance of infection. For better results, mix this oil into your moisturiser or calamine lotion. Using this combination regularly can be highly effective, especially for people dealing with stress-related skin issues.

5. Lavender oil Lavender oil has a pleasant scent and is a strong ally against redness and uneven skin tone, especially when stress is a challenge. The calming smell of lavender can help soothe stress-related acne and skin discolouration. To soothe your skin, mix 1 drop of clove oil with 1 drop of mint oil, then add to calamine lotion. Apply this mixture to the affected areas throughout the day. This blend helps reduce inflammation and promotes relaxation for stressful days that affect your skin.

