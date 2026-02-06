Neurosurgeon explains why nature exposure may reduce stress, but cannot replace therapy or medication

Taking to Instagram on February 6, Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon at the Michigan Neurosurgery Institute specialising in multidisciplinary neurosurgery and pain management, explained the findings.

Titled Your brain on nature: A scoping review of the neuroscience of nature exposure, the paper attempts to look beyond the statement, “Being in nature makes me feel calmer,” to find out what exactly is happening inside the brain.

It has long been the popular perception that spending time in the lap of nature is therapeutic in effect. The benefits are usually discussed as being subjective. However, a review published in the April 2026 issue of Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews has attempted to gauge studies that scientifically measure the phenomena.

Effect of brain exposure or brain networks Dr Jagannathan shared that the paper was a scoping review of studies that used fMRI, EEG, fNIRS, and structural MRI to “understand how nature exposure influences brain activity and networks.”

One of the most consistent findings in the studies was that “exposure to natural environments is associated with reduced activity in stress-related brain networks.”

This includes regions involved in ruminating, threat-monitoring, and persistent self-referential thinking.

The effects are measurable and not just subjective, shared Dr Jagannathan.

“EEG and imaging studies suggest that after time in nature, the brain shifts towards patterns linked to attention restoration,” he noted. “In practical terms, nature may help the brain move out of a chronically overloaded state.”

Some studies have reported associations between regular access to green space and differences in grey and white matter volumes. However, the authors have clarified that the findings are correlational and not proof of causation.

Why the findings make biological sense “From a neurosurgical standpoint, this is not surprising. The brain is constantly evaluating its environment for threat and safety,” stated Dr Jagannathan. “Natural environments may reduce unnecessary activation of stress circuits.”

He shared that the human brain did not evolve in chronically noisy, high-stimulus settings. As such, lower sensory load and fewer threat cues may allow neural networks to downshift and operate more efficiently.

Limitations of the review Three major limitations of the review were highlighted by Dr Jagannathan in his post. They are:

‘Nature exposure’ is defined very differently across studies

Dosage and duration are unclear

Long-term mechanisms are still being studied “Nature is not therapy. It’s not a cure. And it doesn’t replace medical care,” he noted in the caption. “But emerging neuroscience suggests it may function as a supportive context - one that allows the brain to downshift from constant threat monitoring and mental overload. In a world where many brains are chronically overstimulated, that distinction matters.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.