How to make your home smell like a luxury hotel: 5 DIY room sprays using essential oils

Sometimes, the best part of walking into a hotel is the reception. The air always smells so inviting and instantly lifts your mood. A signature aroma can make all the difference. Imagine your home carrying a subtle hint of jasmine or marigolds, something that lingers like a warm memory. I still remember my nani’s house, filled with jasmine, simple yet unforgettable. If you want your home to feel more premium and immersive than just decor, here are some easy DIY room sprays to give your spaces a hotel-worthy scent. Five elegant DIY room sprays sit ready to transform any space into a fragrant, welcoming, and hotel-inspired home environment.(Ai Generated)

The basics: What you need

Before you start, gather a few essentials:

Spray bottle of 120 ml or 240 ml, glass recommended

Distilled water

An emulsifier, such as witch hazel or high-proof vodka, to help the oils disperse

Selection of essential oils of your choice

Essential oils are concentrated plant extracts that capture a plant’s natural fragrance and therapeutic properties.

Five easy suggestions:

Lavender for calm and relaxation

Lemon for fresh, uplifting energy

Peppermint for a cool, refreshing scent

Sandalwood for warm, woody depth

Jasmine for soft, floral elegance

Five luxury DIY room spray recipes

The Lobby Signature

Clean, welcoming, and slightly masculine, reminiscent of fresh air and wood. Perfect for living rooms or entryways.

Ingredients:

Bergamot essential oil

Cedarwood essential oil

Vetiver essential oil

The Spa Retreat

Calming and therapeutic, inspired by high-end wellness centres. Creates a relaxing, herbaceous atmosphere.

Ingredients:

Eucalyptus essential oil

Peppermint essential oil

Lavender essential oil

Mediterranean Coastal

Bright, citrusy, and refreshing, evoking sunny coastal destinations. Ideal for kitchens or sunrooms.

Ingredients:

Grapefruit essential oil

Lemon essential oil

Basil essential oil

Parisian Boudoir

Rich, floral, and slightly mysterious. Brings a romantic and intimate vibe to bedrooms or reading nooks.

Ingredients:

Geranium essential oil

Ylang ylang essential oil

Sandalwood essential oil

Fireside Library

Warm, cosy, and comforting, reminiscent of a velvet-clad reading room. Perfect for lounges or studies.

Ingredients:

Clove essential oil

Sweet orange essential oil

Patchouli essential oil

How to mix

Combine your carrier liquid (Distilled water), emulsifier (witch hazel or vodka), and essential oils in a spray bottle. Shake well before each use and spritz lightly around your home.

A signature scent can change a home in ways decor alone never does. These DIY sprays are easy to mix and make your own. Try the Spa Retreat or the Lobby Signature first and see which one really feels like your space. Now every corner of your home can carry a little piece of you.

Similar articles for you

10 popular Indian art forms you can use in your home decor

Why vintage decor is making a comeback: Textile museum designer Ravisha Merchant weighs in

8 easy ways to use mirrors to make a small space look bigger

Colour theory for your home: How to set the mood with the right palette

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.