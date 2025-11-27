How to make your home smell like a luxury hotel: 5 DIY room sprays using essential oils
Create a hotel-like atmosphere at home with five easy DIY room sprays using essential oils for personalised, luxurious scents.
Sometimes, the best part of walking into a hotel is the reception. The air always smells so inviting and instantly lifts your mood. A signature aroma can make all the difference. Imagine your home carrying a subtle hint of jasmine or marigolds, something that lingers like a warm memory. I still remember my nani’s house, filled with jasmine, simple yet unforgettable. If you want your home to feel more premium and immersive than just decor, here are some easy DIY room sprays to give your spaces a hotel-worthy scent.
The basics: What you need
Before you start, gather a few essentials:
- Spray bottle of 120 ml or 240 ml, glass recommended
- Distilled water
- An emulsifier, such as witch hazel or high-proof vodka, to help the oils disperse
- Selection of essential oils of your choice
Essential oils are concentrated plant extracts that capture a plant’s natural fragrance and therapeutic properties.
Five easy suggestions:
- Lavender for calm and relaxation
- Lemon for fresh, uplifting energy
- Peppermint for a cool, refreshing scent
- Sandalwood for warm, woody depth
- Jasmine for soft, floral elegance
Five luxury DIY room spray recipes
The Lobby Signature
Clean, welcoming, and slightly masculine, reminiscent of fresh air and wood. Perfect for living rooms or entryways.
Ingredients:
- Bergamot essential oil
- Cedarwood essential oil
- Vetiver essential oil
The Spa Retreat
Calming and therapeutic, inspired by high-end wellness centres. Creates a relaxing, herbaceous atmosphere.
Ingredients:
- Eucalyptus essential oil
- Peppermint essential oil
- Lavender essential oil
Mediterranean Coastal
Bright, citrusy, and refreshing, evoking sunny coastal destinations. Ideal for kitchens or sunrooms.
Ingredients:
- Grapefruit essential oil
- Lemon essential oil
- Basil essential oil
Parisian Boudoir
Rich, floral, and slightly mysterious. Brings a romantic and intimate vibe to bedrooms or reading nooks.
Ingredients:
- Geranium essential oil
- Ylang ylang essential oil
- Sandalwood essential oil
Fireside Library
Warm, cosy, and comforting, reminiscent of a velvet-clad reading room. Perfect for lounges or studies.
Ingredients:
- Clove essential oil
- Sweet orange essential oil
- Patchouli essential oil
How to mix
Combine your carrier liquid (Distilled water), emulsifier (witch hazel or vodka), and essential oils in a spray bottle. Shake well before each use and spritz lightly around your home.
A signature scent can change a home in ways decor alone never does. These DIY sprays are easy to mix and make your own. Try the Spa Retreat or the Lobby Signature first and see which one really feels like your space. Now every corner of your home can carry a little piece of you.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.