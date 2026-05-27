Pam Bondi thyroid cancer: Former AG's latest post in focus after shock report; ‘God bless…’

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after she left the Department of Justice, as per an Axios report. This news came to light as the publication noted that President Donald Trump appointed Bondi to an advisory committee focused on AI policy. Former US Attorney General Pam Bondi was reportedly diagnosed with cancer. (AFP)

Bondi has not officially spoken about this diagnosis yet.

The news of Bondi's cancer diagnosis was met with shock among MAGA supporters. Nick Sortor, an independent journalist, noted “HORRIBLE news. Say a prayer for Pam Bondi tonight. Cancer is a HORRIBLE disease that I’d never wish on anyone.”

Katie Miller, wife of Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, added “Pam has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks.” Yet another said “Prayers up for Bondi. Even if you don’t agree with her, cancer is horrible.”

Also Read | Why Trump fired Pam Bondi as Attorney General, spoke about getting rid of Tulsi Gabbard - Explained

Amid this, focus has turned to Bondi's social media accounts and especially her last post has drawn attention.

Pam Bondi last social media post in focus Bondi's most recent post has been an AI-generated video, which she put out on May 24, ahead of Memorial Day. The image shows a cross, lighting up the sky, behind a giant flag of the US. As the cross shines bright like the sun, the large flag flutters, as do the smaller flags placed in front of gravestones, as seen in the frame.

Notably, Memorial Day is celebrated to mourn and honor the fallen military personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the Armed Forces.