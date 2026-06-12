From dark chocolate dates to cherry psyllium jelly: Try these 7 gastroenterologist-approved gut-friendly dessert recipes

When a sweet craving strikes, the last thing many of us want to do is spend hours in the kitchen preparing an elaborate dessert. Fortunately, satisfying snacks do not have to be complicated – or loaded with ultra-processed ingredients. With a handful of wholesome staples such as fruit, yoghurt, nuts and dark chocolate, it is possible to create treats that are quick, nourishing and full of flavour. Check out the recipes below! (Unsplash)

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreas and nutrition health, has shared a selection of gut-friendly desserts and snacks that are both nutritious and easy to prepare. Made with wholesome ingredients and requiring minimal effort, these simple recipes offer a delicious way to satisfy sweet cravings while supporting overall digestive health.

In an Instagram video shared on June 12, the gastroenterologist describes the recipes as, “Simple desserts made with fruit, fibre, protein, probiotics, antioxidants, polyphenols, healthy fats, and nutrient-dense ingredients that can fit into a healthy lifestyle.” Check out the recipes below!