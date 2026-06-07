Craving something indulgent for dinner? Try this healthy, high-protein Iffa chicken recipe packed with bold flavours

Craving something rich, creamy, and satisfying while still staying on track with your nutrition goals can feel like a challenge. The good news is that with a few smart ingredient swaps, it's possible to recreate indulgent comfort foods without sacrificing protein or piling on unnecessary calories. If you're looking for a flavour-packed dinner that tastes restaurant-worthy, this high-protein Iffa chicken recipe might be exactly what you need tonight. Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)

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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares healthy, high-protein recipes on social media, has revealed his take on Iffa chicken – a Dubai-style viral dish celebrated for its rich, creamy texture and bold garlicky flavour. In an Instagram video shared on June 6, D'Souza walks viewers through the recipe step by step, highlighting that each serving packs an impressive 40 grams of protein, making it a healthier twist on the indulgent favourite.