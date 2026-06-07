High-protein cinnamon honey whipped cream: Try this gastroenterologist-approved healthy dessert topping alternative

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreas and nutrition health, has shared a high-protein , low-sugar alternative to traditional whipped cream that can be made at home in just a few minutes. In an Instagram video shared on June 7, the gastroenterologist highlights, “If you’re looking for a healthier alternative to traditional whipped cream, this high-protein cottage cheese whip is creamy, naturally sweetened, packed with protein, rich in calcium, and incredibly easy to make.”

Few things make a dessert, coffee, or bowl of fruit feel more indulgent than a fluffy dollop of whipped cream . However, traditional whipped cream toppings can be high in calories, added sugars, and saturated fat, making them less than ideal for everyday enjoyment. The good news is that you can recreate the same creamy, satisfying experience at home using healthier ingredients.

Check out the full recipe below!

Ingredients 1 cup (225g) cottage cheese

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon cinnamon Method Combine the ingredients: Add the cottage cheese, honey, and cinnamon to a food processor or high-speed blender. Make sure all the ingredients are evenly distributed to help achieve a smooth texture. Blend until whipped: Process the mixture for one to two minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides if needed. Continue blending until the mixture becomes completely smooth, creamy, and light, with a whipped cream-like consistency. Chill or serve: Serve the whipped cream immediately as a topping for fruit, pancakes, oats, or desserts. Alternatively, transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use. The flavour develops further as it chills. Recommended pairings This protein-packed whipped cream is rich, creamy, and incredibly versatile. It serves as a healthier alternative to traditional whipped cream while adding a boost of protein to your favourite snacks and desserts. Spoon it over fresh fruit, use it to make peaches and cream by topping air-fried peaches, or pair it with air-fried apples for a high-protein twist on the classic apples-and-cream dessert. It also complements baked sweet potatoes, oatmeal, yoghurt bowls, fruit bowls, pancakes, waffles, French toast, berries, pears, bananas, chia pudding, overnight oats, and a variety of healthier desserts, making it an easy addition to both breakfast and sweet treats.

Health benefits According to Dr Salhab, cottage cheese forms the perfect base for this recipe because it is naturally rich in protein and calcium while containing far less sugar than many traditional whipped cream toppings. The high protein content can help promote satiety, keeping you feeling fuller for longer, while calcium plays an important role in maintaining strong, healthy bones.

He explains, “Cottage cheese is naturally high in protein and calcium while being lower in sugar than many traditional dessert toppings. The protein can help support fullness and muscle maintenance, while calcium plays an important role in bone health. Cinnamon adds flavour without added sugar, and honey provides a touch of natural sweetness.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.